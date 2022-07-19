Towards artificial life, scientists replicate cell cytoskeletons

nanotechnology

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 07/18/2022

Small bars made of DNA function as tracks for transporting substances within the synthetic cell.

[Imagem: Pengfei Zhan et al. – 10.1038/s41557-022-00945-w]

synthetic cell

The construction of synthetic cells, the first step towards an artificial life, has supporters in laboratories all over the world.

The latest step on this journey has just been taken by a team from the University of Stuttgart and the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research in Germany.

The team managed to introduce functional, DNA-based cytoskeletons into cell-sized compartments. Cytoskeletons are essential components of every cell, controlling its shape, internal organization, and other vital functions, such as transporting molecules between different parts of the cell.

By incorporating the cytoskeletons into the synthetic droplets, the researchers also demonstrated the functionality of their artificial cell, including transporting molecules and assembling and disassembling when well-defined conditions were present, which the team calls “triggers.”

Due to the importance of the cytoskeleton in natural biological systems, being able to mimic its functionality in an artificial configuration is an important step in building and designing a synthetic cell. This required overcoming a number of challenges, including ensuring stability, rapid adaptability, and trigger reactivity.

The team wants functionalities that are different from or that go beyond the functionalities of natural cells.

[Imagem: Pengfei Zhan et al. – 10.1038/s41557-022-00945-w]

DNA nanotechnology

DNA nanotechnology has become a fundamental tool for mimicking biology because these molecules can be programmed to self-assemble into pre-established shapes thanks to their base-pairing mechanism.

The team managed to induce vesicle transport along the DNA strands that make up the synthetic cytoskeleton, a mechanism still slow compared to vesicle transport in living cells, but an important step towards mimicking laboratory life, which may have numerous applications, especially in the biomedical area.

“Synthetic DNA structures can allow for highly specific and programmed tasks, as well as versatile design possibilities beyond what is available in biologically defined tools. Especially, the structural organization of DNA structures can deviate from their natural counterparts, even possibly exceeding the scope of functionality of natural systems,” said Professor Laura Liu, team coordinator.

Bibliography: Article: Functional DNA-based cytoskeletons for synthetic cells

Authors: Pengfei Zhan, Kevin Jahnke, Na Liu, Kerstin Gpfrich

Magazine: Nature Chemistry

DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-00945-w

Other news about:

more topics