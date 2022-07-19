Thamirys Andrade – 3:36 pm | updated on 07/19/2022 16:05



Demi Minor before and after transition Photo: reproduction

A transgender prisoner impregnated two inmates in a women’s prison in New Jersey (USA) and was transferred to a prison unit intended for men. According to state Department of Corrections spokesman Dan Sperrazza, sexual relations between the inmates were consensual. Demi Minor, 27, left Edna Mahan Women’s Prison on June 24 and is now at the Youth Correctional Facility.

According to Fox News, Demi was sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter. Currently, the detainee is in a ward for vulnerable prisoners.

On her blog, Demi wrote that she is being forced to live in men’s facilities and claims that correctional officers beat her during her transfer to the Youth Correctional Facility. She also makes regular posts on Twitter:

“This week I was transferred from a women’s facility to a men’s facility, I mean this kind of hatred for who I really am has to stop,” he wrote on the 5th.

In a statement, the New Jersey State Department of Corrections said it was investigating Demi’s report of violence.

– The Department of Corrections cannot comment on any active investigation. The Department has zero tolerance for abuse, and the safety of the population and incarcerated staff is of critical importance.

The state of New Jersey has allowed inmates to settle in prisons according to their gender identity since 2021, with no gender reassignment surgery required in the case of Edna Mahan Prison.

