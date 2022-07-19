Transocean is recruiting Brazilian candidates for offshore positions

THE transocean, a leading international company in the provision of offshore oil and gas drilling services, has several offshore vacancies. The company is looking for candidates to work in the positions of Mechanic, Platform Engineer and Mechanical Supervisor. The company has expertise in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater.

List of offshore jobs available at Transocean

We have prepared a list of some offshore vacancies that the company is making available for different locations in the country:

Mechanic

Required High School Diploma (USA) or Proof of Completion of Formal Education or Relevant Craft Certificate, Graduate of Commerce Scale or University where knowledge and training gained is applicable to job requirements, successful military discharge. Knowledge of the technical calculations necessary for the safe operation of the drilling unit and basic computer skills.

Platform Engineer

Degree in Engineering in the Petroleum, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or equivalent sectors is required. Work experience and demonstrated ability in written and oral communications can be replaced by formal education, advanced computer skills, knowledge of all technical calculations necessary for safe drilling operation, valid medical and vaccination certificate, high school diploma or voucher of Education Completion, Valid Well Control Certificate, successful military discharge, graduation from a School of Commerce or University where the knowledge and training gained is applicable to the job requirements.

Mechanical Supervisor

Required High School Diploma or Proof of Completion of Formal Education or Relevant Craft Certificate (when applicable), Graduation from School of Commerce or University where knowledge and training gained is applicable to job requirements, successful military discharge, valid medical examination and vaccination certificates, knowledge of all necessary technical calculations for the safe operation of the drilling unit and basic computer skills.

Applying for Transocean offshore vacancies

Are you unemployed and one of the opportunities interested you? So don’t waste time and visit the Transocean offshore job site.

On the page, select the desired position and be sure to carefully read all the information like Job Description, Qualifications, General Requirements, HSE Requirements, Operational Discipline Requirements, General Duties and others. For the application, it is possible to send a fully completed CV or manually fill in essential data such as E-mail, full name, CPF, among others.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd is the world’s largest offshore drilling services company. The company emerged from the spin-off of Sonat, Inc in 1993 and was originally named Sonat Offshore Drilling, Inc. The company then acquired the Norwegian group Transocean ASA in 1996, using its name.

In 2000 the company merged with Sedco Forex, adopting the name Transocean Sedco Forex. In 2001 the company purchased Reading & Bates Falcon. The company was renamed Transocean in 2003. In November 2007 it merged with GlobalSantaFe Corporation.

Its mission is to be the leading offshore drilling company, providing worldwide rig-based well construction services to its clients through the integration of motivated people, innovative technology and quality equipment, with a particular focus on technically demanding environments.

The company provides focused, innovative, safe and reliable services. For generations, Transocean and its related companies have led the drilling industry and the people who put it to record use.



