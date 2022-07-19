Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Again to ‘Freeze’ Sweden and Finland’s NATO Membership | World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he could “freeze” Sweden and Finland’s membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) if the conditions required by Turkey are not met.

Erdogan accuses the two countries of giving refuge to Kurdish activists that Turkey considers terrorists.

This is not the first time he has complained about this: in June, during a NATO summit held in Madrid, he already made the same criticisms.

Erdogan: Sweden only joins NATO if it returns ‘terrorists’

Finland and Sweden open talks with Turkey on joining NATO

Turkey’s change of position paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

Erdogan was explicit in saying that he could interrupt the process of accession of candidates to NATO: “I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfill our conditions,” he said after a government meeting.

“We especially note that Sweden does not give a good image on this issue,” he said.

US says Turkey has given its approval

Asked about Erdogan’s statements, US State Department spokesman Ned Price limited himself to recalling that Turkey gave its approval during the NATO summit held in Spain at the end of June for the accession of the two Nordic countries. .

“Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding in Madrid to put this process into practice,” Price told reporters.

“The US will continue to work with these three countries to ensure that this accession and ratification process – here and around the world – is as swift and efficient as possible,” he added.

Erdogan to meet Putin

Erdogan will travel to Tehran, Iran, for talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, from whom he hopes to obtain authorization for an armed intervention in northwest Syria.