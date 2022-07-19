Twitter and Elon Musk feud starts with schedule battle

This Tuesday (19) begins the first stage of the legal fight between Elon Musk and Twitter. Chief Justice Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery will consider the social network’s request to expedite the court process.

The request for this streamlining of the process is so that the company’s shares do not fall. The microblog also highlights the operational risks to which the social network was subjected after the billionaire gave up the purchase.

Twitter is seeking a four-day trial for September, while Musk is calling for the trial to be extended until February 2023. The judge in charge of the assessment will do the hearing via Zoom, having recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The social network made the decision to sue Musk to demand that he complete the merger at the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share of the company. In his official profile, the president of Twitter, Bret Taylor, informed the news to the followers, inserting a link to access the documents of the process.

Musk gave up on buying the social network, as he considered that the social network had several fake accounts and prevalence of spam on the platform. The billionaire intends to delay the process until February so he can bring evidence that his claims in the waiver had substance.

“The limited information that Twitter has provided casts serious doubt on its representations,” said one of the attorneys for the Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom LLP group, which is representing Musk in the lawsuit. Twitter, on the other hand, considers the accusations of fake accounts and spam on the platform to be false, which damages the company’s image for shareholders.

Lawyers for Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, who represent Twitter in the lawsuit, said the expedited process is intended to “protect Twitter and its shareholders from ongoing market risks and operational harm resulting from Musk’s attempt to force its way out of an airtight merger agreement.”

