Twitter and Musk face off for the first time today in court

Twitter and Elon Musk will face each other in court for the first time on Tuesday, as the social network seeks to accelerate its lawsuit by demanding that Musk complete the agreed upon purchase of the company for $44 billion. Lawyers for Twitter and the billionaire will argue over when a trial should take place before Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the chief judge at the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter wants a four-day trial in September, while Musk wants until February to start the trial.

Lawyers expect a quick decision from Chancellor McCormick, who can announce the verdict once the hearing is over at Twitter’s request for an accelerated schedule, according to legal experts who practice or study Delaware’s exclusive business courts.

The judge will begin the hearing — which will be held remotely — after reading the opposing motions and “will have a good idea where she’s going,” said David Margules, head of corporate governance practice at Ballard Spahr LLP. “Assuming she agrees to expedite it, she won’t want to delay the parties’ ability to initiate the process,” he added.

Twitter says the case must be accelerated because shareholders and their businesses were left in limbo by Musk’s decision to cancel the deal, using the prevalence of fake accounts on the platform as justification. Musk argues that he needs more time to investigate the issue, which he says is critical to the value of Twitter, and the lead-up to the trial will be “extremely fact- and expert-intensive, requiring substantial time for discovery.”

Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

