Twitter reacts to Elon Musk the day before the court hearing – check out another chapter of this fight

The cauldron that became the dispute between the billionaire Elon Musk it’s the twitter won another seasoning this Monday (18).

The platform decided to respond to the Tesla owner a day before a remote hearing on its acquisition.

The deal went up on the roof after the billionaire officially announced that he was withdrawing from the $44 billion purchase of Twitter on the grounds that there is no reliable information about fake accounts on the platform.

From there, what is seen is an exchange of actions, processes and barbs between the two parties. On the one hand, Twitter wants to follow through with the deal, and on the other, Musk tries to get out without paying a billion-dollar fine.

What Twitter Told Elon Musk

Twitter responded to Elon Musk’s motion against the company’s request to expedite a judgment on its intention to terminate the company’s acquisition, saying it “fails on every level.”

The social media company said in a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery that the public dispute hurts Twitter every day that Musk violates the merger agreement.

In addition, the platform reiterated that the court is expected to schedule the trial in September, on an accelerated schedule.

A remote hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning (19) on Twitter’s request to expedite the case.

Elon Musk has no money?

After claiming that Elon Musk used false pretenses to not go ahead with the acquisition, Twitter’s lawyers claim that the real reason for the billionaire’s departure from the deal would be a large drop in his personal fortune, which is closely linked to Tesla shares.

Since April 25, the day that Musk’s purchase proposal was accepted by the platform, Tesla shares have fallen by almost 30%, within a context of falling technology shares.

According to a survey by the Business Insider portal, since the closing of the deal, Musk’s fortune has dropped by US$ 65 billion.

“Musk wants to flee. Instead of bearing the cost of the market downturn, as required by the merger agreement, Musk wants to transfer it to Twitter shareholders,” the social network said in the lawsuit.

*With information from The Wall Street Journal and Yahoo Finance