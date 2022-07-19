Ukraine will give $100 to anyone who reports Russia’s collaborators | World

This Tuesday (19), Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, announced a reward of US$ 100 for anyone who helps in the identification of people who are collaborating with Russia. The city is located in southern Ukraine and has suffered constant bombing.

Kim made the statement via Telegram, where he invited citizens to provide information on those who “indicate to the occupiers in which places the Ukrainian troops are deployed”. The reward will also be given to those who help the government locate possible bombing targets.

“After detailed verification and confirmation of the information given, they will receive a $100 bonus,” the governor wrote.

Kim even considers “closing” Mykolaiv for a few days, in order to neutralize Russian traitors and collaborators.

“We want to end this. We are considering measures regarding the ceasefire. We have an important database. We will close the city for a few days, we will knock on the door of the bad people,” he told Khodorkovsky, in a live broadcast.