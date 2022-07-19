Vasco files an appeal to overturn injunction and resume SAF internal rite – Vasco Notícias

Vasco filed this Monday afternoon with the appeal to resume the internal rite of approval of the Anonymous Football Society (SAF). The request for an interlocutory appeal is already in the system of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro and should be distributed soon.

Vasco’s move is an attempt to overturn the injunction given in the first instance, at the request of Alerj’s Consumer Rights Commission, which prevents the club’s powers from calling any meeting with respect to SAF and obliges the board to open contracts with to 777 Partners.

The sentence of Judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, of the 3rd Business Court, was published on Thursday of last week, but Vasco had to wait for the official notification of the process to be able to file an appeal. The Vasco legal department is confident that it will be able to reverse the decision in an injunction.

Despite this, the action had an impact on internal programming, and the club already recognizes that it will be unfeasible to convene the Extraordinary General Assembly on the 30th, as had been planned. The biggest concern is in the search for reinforcements, since the 777 will only apply investments when approval is complete. The transfer window, which opened on Monday, closes on August 15.

Vasco returns to the field this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), to face Ituano, in São Januário, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão Series B.

Source: Globo Esporte