Vasco questions Alerj’s legitimacy to intervene in the SAF and claims damage in the window due to the action | vasco

Vasco appealed to resume the internal rite of approval of the SAF. The club seeks to overturn the injunction that, at the request of the Alerj Consumer Rights Commission, prevents the club’s powers to convene any meeting on the subject and forces the board to open contracts with 777 Partners.

O ge had access to the appeal, in which Vasco describes the action brought by deputy Fábio Silva, president of the Alerj Consumer Rights Commission, as an “individual adventure”, since there was no deliberation in the commission. The club understands that the commission has no legitimacy to intervene in Vasco’s statutory rites.

+ Former City boss and 777 executives arrive in Rio for a new round of meetings with Vasco

– There is a glaring difference between statutory members and so-called supporters: the former are statutory members of the CRVG who vote at assemblies and can be voted for powers of the club; and the second, devoid of political rights, are only part of a benefits program… The supporters do not have the power to vote or influence the corporate decisions of the Vasco.

– Therefore, the question that immediately arises is: does CONDECON, while exclusively dedicated to the defense of consumers, have active legitimacy to postulate on the internal associative deliberation of the CRVG, militated by its 300 councilors and 6,336 associatives? Certainly not… This is a lawsuit promoted by CONDECON is an individual adventure of its president, there was no internal deliberation in CONDECON itself to file the demand – says an excerpt from the document.

+ Fifa punishes Vasco with transfer ban for debt with Sá Pinto

1 of 3 Josh Wander, founding partner of 777 Partners, and Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Josh Wander, founding partner of 777 Partners, and Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The club also cites confidentiality clauses in the contracts with 777 and claims that the postponement of the internal rite for the sale of SAF will hinder movements in the transfer market, as the window closes on August 15.

– Confidentiality agreements were signed between Vasco and 777 through which the publicity of contracts entered into is prohibited. That is, all the people who had access signed confidentiality agreements pledging not to disclose any information to third parties. All this because of the planning issue of both parties… The disclosure of contracts is, in fact, absolutely harmful to CRVG and SAF Vascohaving the power to cause them immeasurable harm and damage.

– With the freezing of the development schedule of the established rite, the Vasco will miss the opportunity to take advantage of the player transfer window, which ends on August 15th… If the suspension continues, the Vasco will not be able to reinforce itself adequately, harming the institution itself and its associates and, here, its fans.

+ Justice suspends SAF rite and orders Vasco to open contracts with 777

Last Thursday, an injunction by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro ordered the suspension of the internal rite of approval of SAF do Vasco and forced the club to open contracts with 777 Partners. The action is a request from the Consumer Protection Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio, Alerj.

The sentence signed by judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, of the 3rd Business Court, accepted all the arguments of the commission, understood that what happens between club and members can be considered a relationship between company and consumer and determined that Vasco “make available, in advance, , copy of the contracts and other documents that are linked to the corporate operation of incorporation of SAF CRVG”.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!