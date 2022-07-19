Vasco’s doctor praises Alex Teixeira’s form and predicts debut against Chapecoense | vasco

Alex Teixeira’s debut should take place against Chapecoense on July 31. After the athlete predicted that date in his presentation, Vasco’s medical director, Gustavo Caldeira, confirmed that the club is drawing up a plan for the striker to face the Santa Catarina team.

Caldeira, who is the coordinator of Vasco’s DESP, praised Alex Teixeira’s physical form.

– Alex Teixeira arrived with a very good percentage of fat from Turkey. He arrived balanced, with an acceptable level of strength for what we want an athlete who is coming. However, it would be premature to talk about his return in these upcoming games. We foresee his return with a game plan, which is a game time as planned by the Department of Health and Performance, against Chapecoense – said Gustavo Caldeira.

In addition to Teixeira, Maurício Souza should get one more option for the squad soon. Sarrafiore, who has not played since last September due to a serious knee injury, will undergo tests on Wednesday. If approved, he will be available to the coach for the next games.

– Sarrafiore will do his last test tomorrow (Wednesday). These are differentiated jobs, a force platform… These are our last admission criteria. If he does well, he will be free to play and be available to the coach – revealed Caldeira.

