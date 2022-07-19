vibrant color is this winter’s trend; learn how to use

“Make no mistake: this is not your mother’s pink. This season, pink is bold. Pink is punk. Pink is defining a new generation”, warns the American magazine “V Magazine” in its issue of autumn which has nine capes and characters wearing pink on all of them.

Last week, at the latest Italian fashion house Valentino show in Rome, a legion of influencers and actresses like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Ashley Park sat in the front row, all dressed in pink.

At the presentation held in March, at Paris Fashion Week, the autumn/winter collection was named “Pink PP”, and became a registered color at Pantone. The scenario was pink from ceiling to floor, and with the exception of half a dozen black looks, the rest were entirely hot pink. “Assembling a look with just one piece pink doesn’t have the same impact as presenting a head-to-toe look. At the end of the day, what will people remember?” it says the image and personal consultant stylist Anna fuzaro. “Who goes out on the whole street of pink knows very well who he is and what he likes.”

Actress Anne Hathaway in Rome for the Valentino show Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

“I Think It’s one of the easiest colors to match. Usually when people don’t know what to wear, they go for the ‘little black dress’. I go in pink“, says the influencer Jordanna Maya.

This vibrant shade of pink, known around here as “hot pink”, was created by French stylist Elsa. Schiaparelli (1890-1973) in the 1930s. Considered ahead of her time in her autobiography “shocking Life”, she says: “Color emerged as a flash in front of my eyes. Brilliant, impossible, reckless, attractive, full of life to give? A shocking color (hence the ‘shocking‘ in English), pure and intense,” he wrote.

Sabrina Sato Image: Reproduction Instagram @sabrinasato

Escapism

The post-pandemic scenario explains, in part, this triumphant return of pink. “Whenever there is some difficulty in the global context, a cultural manifestation is created that brings trends expressed through images. Because of the pandemic, there is this search for escapism and also for good things”, points out the stylist. “The world is increasingly with waves of negative information added to anxiety, depression and a pessimistic political scenario. When we talk about color psychology, pink can have several meanings: fantasy, fun, lightness, perfection, pleasure and freedom”, adds.

Model and presenter Fernanda Motta, 41, says she is a fan of pink and have this feeling. “I’ve been using it for a long time. It’s a color that I value a lot, a lively color that makes us happy. I think it conveys lightness and delicacy”, she says.

The meaning of color has evolved over time. “Today, pink refers much more to a fashionista state, to something creative and vibrant”, says Anna. “When we talk about pink, something cute comes to mind, but it all depends on the tone you choose, as well as the hair, makeup, accessories and even your mood on the day. When I wear an all-pink look, I reinforce the accessories, like a heavier chain, sunglasses or a boot, for example”, says Jordanna.

Magenta, Fuchsia, Bubblegum? Even within the pink, there may be variations of the tone, which each season gets different names from the brands — just like Valentino patented the “Pink PP”. “It’s important to find out which shade works best with your skin color, and the best way to find out is to experiment in front of the mirror and compare,” says Anna.

But before betting on any trend, you need to consider whether it really has to do with your style and taste. “Everything we wear has to make sense with who we are. It’s not a matter of occasion”, believes Anna.

model Fernanda Motta Image: Reproduction Instagram @fernandamottaoficial

And how to leave the pink look with today’s face? “The key is tailoring and, mainly, playing with proportions. You can bet on a piece with a differentiated modeling or texture, such as feathers or sequins, for example”, says Anna. “In the Valentino show, for example, the design is all sexy. There’s nothing girly about it. You look at it and say, ‘What an empowered woman!’ You have to know how to use asymmetries and cuts to bring out this strong woman”, says Jordanna.

For those new to the total pink look, a good point is to embrace the tone and let it ‘shine’.

Bet on color to be the star of the look. Don’t try to add anything else to get attention. Don’t create a competition. Choose simpler add-ons. And that ends up creating a more modern image.

Anna Fuzaro, personal stylist

Actress Tais Araujo Image: Reproduction Instagram @taisdeverdade

For those who still don’t know whether to go out on the street entirely in pink, the tip is to start with accessories. “It’s a strong color, which can intimidate those who are not used to it. Start with a bag, a shoe and mix it up. Using it little by little, you adapt, blending in with the color and increasing as you understand better what you like. . You have to look and see if you are valuing yourself”, teaches Fernanda Motta. “During the day, you can combine it with neon or more basic pieces like jeans and a shirt. At night, bet on bright pink because it emphasizes the look,” completes the model.

Second Pierpaolo Piccioli, stylist at valentine, declared to British Vogue, “Anyone looks great with pink because the color simply illuminates the inner power of the person who wears it.” Ever experienced?