Video game is prescribed by doctors to treat ADHD

In 2020, the EndeavorRXby Akili Interactive, is the first game to receive authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used as a resource in the treatment of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) in children.

Although, currently, it is only possible to have access to the respective treatment through prescription in the USA, this moment is revolutionary for the digital games industry and definitively changes what society understands as treatment and medication. After all, medicine no longer has to mean just pills or injections. So, check out more information about the treatment for ADHD with video game!

At first glance, EndeavorRx might appear to be just another game, like all the others. However, the game was developed in collaboration with neuroscientists to stimulate and improve brain regions that play a key role in the mechanism of stimulation and control of attention.

understand the game

Developed for the iOS platform, EndeavorRX can be “managed” from an iPhone or iPad, and the game’s operation is very simple: players guide a flying platform through different scenarios, such as glacial space, the ocean floor and to the inside of a volcano.

Therefore, to finish the suggested challenges and continue through the stages, the user can move their character to both sides, hitting targets and avoiding obstacles placed along the way.

How does gaming improve ADHD symptoms?

The purpose of the game is to train children with ADHD to perform better in multitasking and ignore what distracts them, using computer algorithms to measure their performance and customize the game’s difficulty in real time. Once the treatment is prescribed, by a qualified doctor, the child’s parents receive an activation link, necessary to access the game.

According to a survey conducted by Akili Interactive, even the simple act of playing games is associated with better concentration in a third of children surveyed. This is one of the conclusions reached by the randomized clinical trial adopted for data collection and analysis, called double-blind.

Recommendations and side effects

As such, EndeavorRX is a form of investigative digital therapy designed to train attention targeting and cognitive control at home, through play, through a video game-like interface. The guideline is to play 25 minutes a day, 5 days a week for 4 weeks.

Furthermore, as an adverse effect, in some children, only a feeling of frustration was observed and, eventually, some headaches from prolonged exposure to the screen.