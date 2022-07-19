Virtual assistants shop alone and scare owners | Technology

Disclosure / Amazon Alexa made improper purchases on a Brazilian customer’s account

Whoever thought that in the near future we would be talking to machines, was right. Virtual assistants such as Alexa, from Amazon, Siri, from Apple, and Google Assistant have become popular and each day gain new functions that go far beyond activating the favorite playlist, turning on or paying the light, informing the news of the day or talking. the weather forecast.

The practicality of voice command is already used by many consumers when doing research on prices and even purchases. The problem is when the virtual assistant uses her artificial intelligence and decides to place orders on her own.

When businesswoman Alana Villela, 37, moved from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo, she decided to ask Siri for help in organizing purchases for the new address. She couldn’t imagine that, two months later, the smartphone assistant would repeat the request at will.

The result, he says, was an extra bill of R$ 897.50 with the repeated purchase of plates, glasses and other paraphernalia for the house trousseau, on the card’s June invoice.

Two weeks later, another surprise: the purchase of a plane ticket to Rio, for R$ 550. Alana only found out on the day of the flight, when she received a notification from the airline to check-in and was already in Rio. With her credit card maxed out, she says she deactivated the virtual assistant to avoid further damage.

“Siri has access to my data and bought it automatically, without my asking. I believe it bought by assimilation, since two months ago I had made the same order by voice command. The first order I managed to cancel, the ticket still I’m trying to solve it with Gol. Something that was supposed to make life easier ended up making it even more difficult”, complains Alana, who says she hasn’t heard back from Apple about the possible failure in the assistant.

Sought, Gol said it was investigating what happened to solve the case. Apple, on the other hand, highlighted that all the company’s channels in Brazil can be accessed on the company’s website, but did not comment on the possible failure of the assistant.

misunderstanding

Owner of two Alexas, a Smart TV, tablet and latest-generation smartphone, digital strategist Luan Vieira, 25, lives in a fully connected house in Jardins, São Paulo. The passion for technology led him to use the virtual assistant for shopping. A habit that he abandoned after, in January of last year, he was surprised by an improper purchase.

He says that after a brief survey of streaming apps, Alexa — by confusing the request — subscribed to an annual TV package for R$279.90. He says he appealed to the bank and managed to contest the charge. “I was wary of making virtual purchases via Alexa after that. I reprogrammed it to only be connected to my Spotify. That way I don’t run the risk,” he says.

The digital strategist also complains about the virtual assistant’s instruction manual, which, according to him, does not warn of the risk of this type of problem and does not explain how to solve it.

“When the error happened, I had to search the internet for what to do. There was nothing explaining about it in the instruction manual. And to this day I have not heard back from Amazon”, he says.

Amazon did not comment on the flaw pointed out by Vieira. The company highlighted, however, the growth in the number of skills (features) added to Alexa. Today there are more than two thousand skills in Portuguese in categories such as games, news, productivity, health, among others.

Google informed that the platform’s virtual assistant does not offer, in Brazil, the direct purchase function by the device. The Google Assistant, however, can be used to direct the user to a third-party website or app. The purchase is always completed through the external channel, explains the company.

A recent survey by the American investment group Loup Ventures showed that virtual assistants do not understand part of the commands. In an 800-question test, Google Assistant answered 88% of queries; Siri, 75%; and Alexa, 72%.

For the specialist in digital security at the Institute of Technology and Society (ITS) Lucas Cabral, the result of the research may be a clue to improper purchases.

“The artificial intelligence is programmed to recognize the voice according to each language. However, by constantly undergoing updates, it may not recognize certain verbs and predicates when the user formulates a sentence or a request”, he explains.

For lawyer Danilo Doneda, a member of the National Council for Privacy and Data Protection in Brazil, when virtual assistants start to make decisions on their own, the need to strengthen device security systems is clear.

“Virtual assistants assume what the person wants. They listen to what users are saying and study behavior. It seems dangerous to me to make unauthorized purchases. This demonstrates that data security needs to be strengthened. companies put AI (artificial intelligence) services on the market and there is some kind of failure and it is necessary that they give an immediate return to society”, he evaluates.

Terms of use

Cabral considers that users also need to learn how to make correct use of technology. He believes that many of the problems occur because people accept terms of use on browsing sites, often without reading them. In this way, he says, the virtual assistant understands that the purchase or contracting of a particular product or service can be done since no locks have been triggered.

“There will always be an algorithm to do anything in the world. It takes a lot of care to make good use of the product. Technology helps, but when used incorrectly, it doesn’t”.

Doneda points out, however, that if a failure is identified in the virtual assistants due to the design or design of artificial intelligence, by consumer law, the responsibility lies with the manufacturer.

Learn how to configure purchase restrictions in assistants