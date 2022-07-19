We challenge you to find the robot disguised as a snowman

who doesn’t like a challenge exciting, isn’t it? In this sense, know that visual games serve as entertainment, but they are also a great way to exercise your brain and your ability to concentrate. That’s why we’ve prepared a challenge in which your mission is to find the robot disguised as a snowman in an image. Can you identify where he is? Check out!

Read more: Find out if you can find the man hidden in this optical illusion

Challenge to find the robot

The image you will see below contains a typical winter scene, however, it includes an imposter, which is the robot. The illustration was created by electronics company RS Component, based in the United Kingdom.

This challenge is made even more difficult by the fact that there are several snowmen on display in the scene. So, if you can find the robot in disguise among all the distractions that the image presents, it’s a sign that your observation skills are doing very well! Finally, check the photo to solve the puzzle.

The best way to find the robot snowman is to pay close attention to each accessory that the snowmen are wearing in the illustration, because some wear hats, others have scarves and one is just the fake snowman. If you’re still having trouble, focus all your attention on the right part of the image and keep looking.

So, do you think you found it or have you given up? We’ve put the answer right below to satisfy your curiosity. If you managed to solve the riddle, congratulations, you really are an observant and focused person. But if you haven’t found it, that’s fine, keep practicing with tests like this to train your mind.

.

.

.

.

Importance of doing activities that stimulate the brain

Although the brain is not a muscle, we must train this organ frequently to prevent its atrophy, that is, we need to prevent it from aging faster and failing to function properly. Therefore, you should practice activities that stimulate brain functioning.

Some examples of exercises to keep the brain healthy are: reading, crossword puzzles, sudoku, optical illusion challenges and puzzles. In addition, it is important to have a good diet, rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and good fats such as omega 3.