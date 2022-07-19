Western Digital expands offering of 22TB HDDs with MSRP of $599

Announced in May, the new storage line is now available to US retailers

announced by Western Digital in May of this year, the company’s lineup of 22TB HDDs has just been expanded to reach a broader consumer marketO. If initially the manufacturer only sold the model as part of its Ultrastar line – dedicated to servers -, this week it started to ship to retailers the WD Gold, WD Red Pro and WD Purple Pro versions.

This does not necessarily mean that the new components will be affordable, but expansion means more people will be able to apply them in professional and personal settings. The new drives use the technology OptiNAND to ensure the best possible performance and a 3.5 inch platform with 10 layers filled with helium and perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR).

According to Western Digital, the most complete model, 22TB WD Gold, brings 7,200 RPM spin speed and an internal cache of 512 MB. The maximum read speed is 291 MB/sconsiderable value for a hard disk, while the power consumption varies between 5.7W at rest up until 9.2Win the most intense moments of operation.

Models cost over $500

According to the manufacturer, Red Pro and Purple Pro models have transfer speeds of 265 MB/s and energy consumption of 6.8W/3.4W and 6.9W/5.6W, respectively. While the models can be used in any environment, they bring advanced features worthy of business usesuch as engines on the bottom and top and technologies that reduce turbulence.

WD Gold line focuses on servers and workstations, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for reliable and predictable performance. Already WD Red Pro range is optimized for 24×7 environments and intense workloadswhile the line WD Purple Pro is recommended for video recording and surveillanceamong other similar activities.

To ensure the optimal functioning of each component, Western Digital has added to each line specific firmware settings and some hardware quirks. The Company states that the drives are now available for purchase in the United States, where they have recommended price of $599with a five-year warranty and estimated usage at 2.5 million hours.

Source: Tom’s Hardware