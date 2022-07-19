Wet and defective iPhone XR yields compensation to Brazilian customer | Cell

An iPhone XR owner got nearly R$10,000 in court for damages after Apple refused to repair the phone. The model – which has water resistance – came into contact with the liquid and started to present problems. According to the case file, the manufacturer recommended that the consumer buy a new smartphone.

The case is being held at the 8th Civil Court of Cuiabá, in Mato Grosso, and is subject to appeal. The decision was handed down on July 12, but has only now gained prominence in the local press. Apple informed the TechTudo who would not comment.

2 of 3 newer iPhones are marketed with the promise of water resistance — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Newer iPhones are marketed with the promise of water resistance — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Customer purchased iPhone XR in June 2019 directly from Apple website. According to the information in the lawsuit, the device malfunctioned in March 2020, after being subjected to “splashing” of water. The decision to sue Apple came after the brand refused to repair the model, even under warranty and with the smartphone being offered as “water resistant for up to 30 minutes, at a maximum depth of 2 meters”. The manufacturer advised the customer to purchase a new device.

Despite the existence of IP67 certification on the iPhone XR, which guarantees the resistance mentioned in the case file, Apple informs on the company’s official website in the country that “damage caused by water or other liquids to the iPhone or iPod is not covered by the warranty. ”.

Judge Edna Ederli Coutinho, responsible for the case, understood that, even with the company’s report, water resistance is disclosed in the defendant’s communication channels and induces the consumer to believe that the iPhone XR is in fact water resistant “in a maximum depth of two meters and for a time limit of up to 30 minutes”. Thus, the decision was for the client to receive compensation of R$ 9.8 thousand for moral and material damages, plus interest and monetary correction. Apple can still appeal the decision.

iPhone water resistance has already yielded other processes

This isn’t the first time Apple has sparked controversy for refusing to repair water-resistant iPhones, even under the product’s legal warranty. At the end of 2020, the TechTudo reported that the giant was fined around R$ 64 million for misleading advertising in Italy by the body responsible for ensuring competitiveness between companies.

3 of 3 The company has been sued before because of advertising about water resistance — Photo: Reproduction/CNET The company has already been sued before because of the publicity about water resistance — Photo: Reproduction/CNET

Launched in September 2018, the iPhone XR was the world’s best-selling smartphone in 2019, with 46.3 million units sold. The reason for such success is explained by the more economical value compared to brothers of the same generation, as well as the presence of a large screen and good performance. Currently, the model is still found in online retail for prices starting from R$ 2,600.