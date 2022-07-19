What is the fastest operator in Brazil? Check out the new ranking | Telephony

The mobile internet in Brazil had an average speed of 22.77 Mb/s (megas) in the second quarter, which made the country rise two positions in the global ranking. Even so, it appears in the 80th position of the competition between nations, according to the latest Ookla Speedtest report, released this Monday (18). Claro provides the fastest 4G mobile connection on the market. When it comes to latency – the time it takes for a small packet of data to reach the destination and return to the originating machine – TIM has the upper hand in both mobile and fixed accesses.
Ookla Speedtest also listed the fastest fixed broadband providers in the country. Claro (formerly Net) again won first place in the download speed criterion.
🔎 Will 5G cost more? Claro director says no, but makes reservations
Brazil ranked 80th in the global internet speed ranking in the last quarter, but has already been in 76th place in 2021. — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
📝 How does the 5G network work? Ask your questions in the TechTudo Forum
4G: operators with the fastest internet in Brazil
According to Speedtest Intelligence, Claro presented, in the last quarter, the 4G mobile internet with the fastest download rate in the country, with 31.93 Mb/s speed. Second place, Vivo was far behind (20.76 Mb/s).
Check below the list of the four main providers in the country. It is worth remembering that Oi is in the process of transition, as it was bought by the other three giants in the sector.
Download on 4G in Brazil
|Position
|operator
|Average speed
|1st
|clear
|31.93 Mb/s
|2nd
|Alive
|20.76 Mb/s
|3rd
|TIM
|19.44 Mb/s
|4th
|Hey
|12.67 Mb/s
Another characteristic observed by Speedtest was the consistency of connections. Claro took advantage again, followed by Vivo and TIM. As in the download speed ranking, the operator Oi had the worst result.
Connection consistency on 4G
|Position
|operator
|service availability
|1st
|clear
|84.20%
|2nd
|Alive
|78.6%
|3rd
|TIM
|78.1%
|4th
|Hey
|65.6%
Another important gauge of connection quality is latency (also called ping), one of the main concerns of online gamers. In this regard, TIM led over the other operators, with an average latency of 25 ms for 4G. Oi was in the last position, with 33 ms.
Latency on 4G in Brazil
|Position
|operator
|average ping
|1st
|TIM
|25 ms
|2nd
|clear
|27 ms
|3rd
|Alive
|28 ms
|4th
|Hey
|33 ms
Cities with the fastest internet
Brasília led the ranking of cities with the fastest internet in the country in the latest survey — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
In the survey, the Brazilian city with the highest mobile internet speed was Brasília, followed by Curitiba and São Paulo. In early July, the federal capital became the first city in the country to have pure 5G.
In the survey carried out by Speedtest, which only took into account the 4G connection, the city took advantage of the three points analyzed: download, upload and latency. Goiânia had the highest latency among the ten ranked cities, with 36 ms.
Brazilian cities with the fastest internet
|Position
|City
|download
|Upload
|average ping
|1st
|Brasilia
|29.45 Mb/s
|11.36 Mb/s
|20 ms
|2nd
|Curitiba
|28.50 Mb/s
|9.36 Mb/s
|23 ms
|3rd
|Sao Paulo
|26.87 Mb/s
|9.51 Mb/s
|24 ms
|4th
|Belo Horizonte
|25.44 Mb/s
|9.66 Mb/s
|25 ms
|5th
|Rio de Janeiro
|24.64 Mb/s
|9.20 Mb/s
|23 ms
|6th
|savior
|24.52 Mb/s
|9.54 Mb/s
|22 ms
|7th
|Strength
|21.88 Mb/s
|9.58 Mb/s
|20 ms
|8th
|Recife
|21.76 Mb/s
|9.38 Mb/s
|29 ms
|9th
|goiânia
|21.28 Mb/s
|9.22 Mb/s
|36 ms
|10th
|manaus
|19.00 Mb/s
|8.76 Mb/s
|21 ms
with information from Ookla Speedtest