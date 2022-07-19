What to expect from the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung is expected to hold the second edition of the Galaxy Unpacked special event on August 10th to announce its new foldable smartphones. And of course, as always, leaks already reveal in advance what we can expect from the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which should arrive with high-performance specs, minor visual changes, better cameras and more refined construction.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The duo’s most powerful and expensive model should debut with the same butterfly shape as previous editions, containing a 6.2-inch rigid external display and a 7.6-inch flexible internal panel.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 should keep the look of previous generations with flexible internal and fixed external screen (Image: Reproduction / OnLeaks)

On the other hand, changes in body dimensions are expected. While the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm (height, width and thickness), the future Z Fold 4 is expected at 155 x 130 x 7.1mm, being lower and slightly wider and thicker.

Such a change will be noticeable in the device’s footprint, since the external screen is one of the biggest criticisms of the Z Fold 3 for being too tall and narrow, making typing difficult and disturbing the view in some applications.

The internal panel should also gain a more resistant UItra Thin-Glass (UTG), in addition to offering a high refresh rate and the second generation of Samsung’s under-screen camera, which should include improvements in quality, definition, color and contrast.

Camera under the internal screen should gain quality, contrast and definition improvements (Image: Playback/OnLeaks)

Regarding the design, Samsung should keep the rectangular module on the back for the three cameras, contrary to what the first rumors said. With that, it shouldn’t be that different from the current Galaxy Z Fold 3, just refining the already known look.

The device should bet on a main sensor with a resolution of 50 MP, an ultrawide lens with 12 MP and a telephoto lens with 12 MP, once again abandoning the powerful zoom lens of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with up to 100x of approach. The front camera is expected to be 10 MP, while the internal front camera under the screen would be 16 MP.

The side biometric reader will be kept, as well as the placement of the speakers, microphones and USB-C connector.

Samsung is expected to present improvements related to the hinge, betting on a more discreet and even more resistant mechanism to win over those looking for a next-generation foldable.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 should still feature a more resistant folding screen and hinge (Image: Reproduction / OnLeaks)

There were rumors that Samsung could integrate the S Pen inside the body of the Z Fold 4 in a similar way to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, failing to sell the accessory separately. However, that expectation falls apart thanks to the recent certification by Anatel that doesn’t show the included accessory, as well as renderings by trusted informant Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks on Twitter).

The price of the foldable can still be “a little cheaper” on the base model. The OZ Fold 3 is sold in the United States for US$ 1,799, while in Brazil the device was launched from R$ 12,799. It would be found in four memory options — 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB, with the latter being restricted to commercialization — and four color options — black, beige, green and red — but it is not yet known if all of them will be available. would be available in our country.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will keep the double finish on the back cover, dual 12 MP camera and side biometric reader (Image: Reproduction / OnLeaks)

Also already approved by Anatel in Brazil, the most compact version of the folding duo should maintain the look of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a hinge dividing the device in half horizontally.

Certifications have already confirmed that the new Z Flip 4 will have a bigger battery than the current generation, now with 3,700 mAh instead of 3,500 mAh, which should be enough for a few more hours of use when combined with the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen processor. 1 more efficient.

The foldable should still keep the flexible 6.7-inch internal screen with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz for fluid navigation, as well as offering an external display for easy access to notifications, music control, shortcuts and more, now with 2.1 inches.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will maintain high performance and water protection for durability (Image: Reproduction/OnLeaks)

Because it is much cheaper than the Z Fold 4, the smartphone will bet on a dual set of cameras with 12 MP sensors for the main and ultrawide lens, with a 10 MP front camera positioned in a hole centered on top of the flexible display.

Both devices will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip manufactured by TSMC after performance issues of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 manufactured by Samsung, delivering greater performance, stability and efficiency.

Smartphones must also adopt the IPX8 certification for protection against water, ensuring high resistance and durability to the device that many still consider to be fragile.

Samsung Unpacked takes place in August

Leaked teaser shows blurred side of Galaxy Z Flip 4 and release date for August 10 (Image: Playback/EvLeaks)

A teaser leaked by Evan Blass (@EvLeaks on Twitter) shows the side of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and an announcement date for August 10, reinforcing that not only the cheaper model but also the Z Fold 4 should debut in less than one month.

Samsung may still showcase other products at the Unpacked event, including the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, as well as the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless headset.