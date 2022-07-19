When Criticism Looks at Criticism

Damien Chazelle directs Emma Stone in “La La Land” (2016)

Bergman he said that cinema allowed him to communicate with the world, literally soul to soul. Those who are on the side of criticism know that it is this desire that feeds the penalty. But pity is what they say… Criticism today has become multipurpose, it may have relevance in the Youtube as in a live television or social network. And it became democratized, it belonged to everyone.

I’ve been saying for a long time now that this idea of ​​sharing cinephile love can be confused as “bench critics”, but it is also common sense not to make a bogeyman out of it. Author cinema needs greater dissemination and it is forbidden to prohibit this idea of ​​plurality. I’m one of those who think it’s healthy to express opinions in the comment box of a post on Instagram or not twitter – tastes are discussed and the way the other looks at a film can be a door to a better understanding of our taste. All this does not invalidate the schools of looks, although it does not make militant academism a flag. It is obvious that critics today still need to know how to look at a past and the history of cinema, but it is also from new orders and currents that the dissection of innovative cinematographic perspectives is carried out.

When we see a movie, there is something to decide: how to balance the value of the dream with the order of the real. The costumed cinema, the cinema of the real. This is where the current codes of contemporary cinema pass and it becomes natural to close ranks. In this choice of positions, I am one of those who vote for inconsistency, I firmly believe that each case is different. One type of cinema does not cancel out another. The brand new cinema of the real does not have to mortally wound the ludic cinema. Here comes the new Damien Chazellewhich, it seems, will have an overdose of Fellini. Babylon don’t have to be the enemy of the next Wang Bing or this amazing “Tourment sur les Iles”in Albert Serra… It is in this versatility that the critic, inserted or not, has to know how to navigate, eventually having the right to a sense of disorientation.

Jonás Trueba in the shooting of “La Virgen de Agosto” (2019)

But, after all, what happens when criticism looks at criticism? Perhaps it will only serve to reassess our concepts of surveillance in the face of images and their policies. But also codes and ethics. Because if cinema can be an artistic stirrer of the imaginary of imitation of real life, it is good to understand if it is still legitimate to understand how in Portugal some of the critics lose their passion for the cinema of Hong Sang Soo or how, suddenly, David Pinheiro Vicente is carried on the lap. Regardless of all this, criticism, especially at festivals, manages to “make” filmmakers. In fact, perhaps more than ever, festivals and filmmakers need criticism, especially criticism that does not make a fan club but that knows how to find points of help to reflect on an authorial process of a work. If in Portugal there is elitism in those who have the space to write or be a voice of recommendation, I think it is not important. The important thing is to recognize that there is an auto-da-fé of many who are trapped (what an enchanting prison…) in the labyrinth of cinema. An auto-da-fé that I believe to be pure and blunt.

They accuse me of not giving many five stars – nothing against those who give them, but I’m increasingly orphaned by the cinema I was trained in. assayas it’s not the new Truffaut, Cronenberg is no longer the Cronenberg 80’s or 90’s and Licorice Pizza is far from the genius of “Magnolia”, although I continue to hope that Tarantino, Steven Spielberg and Nanni Moretti they will get over it again. It’s my faith, mine alone, perhaps. And I have Julie Ducournau, Ari Aster or Jonas Trueba to contradict me…

*Text authored by Rui Pedro Tendinhajournalist and newspaper critic News Diary and author of the website / blog / rubric Cinetendinha.