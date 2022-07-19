When will the 2022 World Cup album be released?

With just over 4 months to go before the Qatar World Cup, collectors are increasingly anxious to know when the official 2022 World Cup album will be released.

The launch date was announced by the multinational Panini on Monday (18). The physical sale of the album and stickers starts on August 15th, but the Qatar Cup sticker album has been pre-ordered on the company’s Brazilian website, with delivery scheduled for the second half of August.

On the internet, the official 2022 World Cup album is sold for R$ 12 (with cardboard cover) and R$ 44.90 (with hard cover). For R$449.90, Panini sells an exclusive box of the Qatar Cup album, with a silver hardcover + a kit with 100 packs of stickers.

sticker inflation

The “dragon” of inflation is relentless and not even the Copa album has escaped him. Panini offers during the pre-sale a kit with 40 packs of stickers from the Copa album for R$ 160. Each envelope contains 5 assorted corms.

With this, it is estimated that the single price of the package on newsstands will be R$ 4, double the amount charged for the envelope of Russian Cup stickers. The 2018 World Cup album, with normal cover, cost R$7.90.

According to Panini, the official album of the Qatar Cup will have 670 stickers, 50 of which are special and 80 rare, bringing everything about the 32 teams participating in the World Cup, in Qatar, which starts on November 21st.