Where is the cast 15 years after the series premiered?

Exactly 15 years ago, the pay channel AMC aired what would be the first episode of a landmark in North American TV. went on the air in July 19, 2007 the debut of Mad Men: Making Truths (2007-2005), an epoch-making series that won 16 Emmys during its seven seasons.

Titled Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, the first episode introduced the audience to Don Draper (Jon Hamm), creative director of the advertising agency Sterling Cooper and one of the most remarkable characters in the history of TV USA. Alongside a top-notch cast, the actor made the series one of the top titles between the 2000s and 2010s.

Winner of 16 Emmys, Mad Men is not only considered one of the best series of all time, but put Don Draper on the same level as characters like Walter White (Bryan Cranston), from Breaking Bad (2008-2013), and Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), from The Soprano Family (1999-2007). The so-called “difficult men” broke paradigms and introduced to the world flawed protagonists, of dubious character and far from the charming princes popularized in cinema and TV.

In addition to Jon Hamm, Mad Men consecrated much of its main cast. The series featured names like Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olsen), who would become an Emmy-stamped figurine for the phenomenon. The Handmaid’s Taleand Kiernan Shipka (Sally Draper), who played none other than the remake of Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020) and Riverdale.

Stars like John Slattery (Roger Sterling), Christina Hendricks (Joan Harris), January Jones (Betty Draper) and Vincent Karthreiser (Pete Campbell) did not repeat the same success after the series ended, but they also marked an era during the trajectory of their seven seasons. Until today their names are always remembered among the main ones of Mad Men.

below, the Tangerine details the end of the Mad Men cast:

Jon Hamm in Mad Men and Top Gun: Maverick Disclosure/AMC/Paramount Pictures

Jon Hamm

Winner of an Emmy for his work on Mad Men, the eternal Don Draper had in the series the springboard to become one of the great stars of Hollywood. After the end of the attraction, he embarked on major projects in film and TV.

Hamm topped the cast of titles like Nostalgia (2018) and Beirut (2018), but his first major role on the big screen after Mad Men was as the roguish Buddy in Fast Track (2017), a feature directed by Edgar Wright (Last Night). in Soho). Still in cinema, the actor also added to his resume the productions Lucy in the Sky (2019), Beyond the Mountains (2020), The Richard Jewell Case (2020) and Not a False Step (2021).

This year, Hamm joined the cast of the phenomenon Top Gun: Maverick (2022) as Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson. The main rival of the protagonist played by Tom Cruise, the character is one of the highlights of the film that obtained one of the biggest box office receipts in cinema since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All-rounder, Hamm showcased his TV talent in a variety of ways after Mad Men came to an end. He made appearances in the acclaimed comedies Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019) and Good Omens, as well as providing the voice for adult animations such as MODOK (2021), in which none other than Tony Stark/Iron Man, and Invincible. For 2023, he has been confirmed as one of the leads in the fifth season of Fargo.

Elisabeth Moss in Mad Men and Shining Disclosure/AMC/Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss

For many fans of Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss is perhaps the only member of the cast who can say that she has achieved a career as good as Jon Hamm after the series ended. The interpreter of Peggy Olsen had already been one of the highlights of the attraction, but gained star status with roles that came later.

In all, Elisabeth collects an incredible 10 Emmy nominations in acting categories. Although six of her are for Mad Men, she only won her first statuette as an actress in 2017, for the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale. In the same year, the series also took home the award for best drama series, which earned her a victory as executive producer.

In 2022, she acted and produced the miniseries Iluminadas (2022), an Apple TV+ attraction in which she played opposite Brazilian Wagner Moura (Narcos). Despite being highly praised, the attraction ended up on the list of productions snubbed by the Emmy.

The success in Mad Men also helped Elisabeth to land prominent roles in cinema. She was the protagonist of The Invisible Man (2020) and participated in titles such as Nós (2019), Queens of Crime (2019) and The French Chronicle (2021). She is still confirmed in Francis and the Godfather, a film that will tell the story behind the scenes of the production of the classic The Godfather (1972).

John Slattery in Mad Man and Next Disclosure/AMC/Fox

John Slattery

Playing womanizer Roger Sterling, John Slattery was already an industry veteran when he took on one of the leading roles in Mad Men. He had acted in attractions like Homefront (1991-1993), Jack & Bobby (2004), Ed (2000-2004) and even Desperate Housewives (2004-2012), but it was on the AMC success that he finally became a household name. Hollywood high.

The success in Mad Men boosted his career and even earned him a place in the much-desired Marvel Cinematic Universe. Slattery is responsible for playing the older version of Howard Stark, father of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), in three different titles: Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Outside of superhero productions, the actor also participated in the Oscar-winning Spotlight: Secrets Revealed (2015).

Four-time Emmy nominee for Mad Men, Slattery has remained a staple on TV after the series ended. He starred in the failed Next (2020) and collected roles in productions such as Mrs. America (2019), Modern Love and Veep (2012-2019).

January Jones in Mad Men and Spinning Out Disclosure/AMC/Netflix

January Jones

After entering the artistic career as a model, January Jones had her big break as an actress in Mad Men. She was in features like American Pie: The Wedding (2003), We Are Marshall (2006) and The Pirates of Rock (2008), but the spotlight on the AMC series earned her a place among the top names in X-Men: First Class. (2011).

Even with an Emmy nomination for her work as Betty Draper, January didn’t have major TV roles in the years after the show ended. She was in Last Man on Earth (2015-2018) and the failed Spinning Out (2020) but never regained the prestige of her Mad Men days.

Christina Hendricks in Mad Men and Good Girls Disclosure/AMC/NBC

Christina Hendricks

Responsible for playing the beautiful and ambitious Joan Harris, Christina Hendricks has had no less than six Emmy nominations for Mad Men – almost one for each season of the series. Despite being a supporting role, she is still remembered by fans as one of the most striking characters among all the female figures in the attraction.

With the end of Mad Men, Christina was one of the protagonists of Good Girls (2018-2021), a series that, despite maintaining reasonable ratings for the NBC network, ended prematurely with its cancellation after the fourth season. A survival on Netflix was even considered, but the streaming service chose not to acquire the definitive rights to the attraction.

She also starred in the first two seasons of Tin Star (2017-2020) and in the little-spoken Hap and Leonard (2016-2018) and Another Period (2013-2018). In cinema, she voiced the character Gabby Gabby from Toy Story 4 (2019) and was part of the cast of films such as Neon Demon (2016), Got You Out (2017) and Sweet Argument (2018).

Kiernan Shipka in Mad Men and Riverdale Disclosure/AMC/Netflix

Kiernan Shipka

Now 23, Kiernan Shipka debuted on Mad Men as little Sally Draper, Don and Betty’s eldest daughter, when she was just eight. A member of the protagonist’s family, the then child actress was never one of the main attraction, but saw her career take off after the end of the series.

Kiernan was in the award-winning miniseries Feud, co-created by Ryan Murphy (Glee) for the pay channel FX, and was cast as the lead in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Netflix remake of the stories of teenage witch Sabrina Spellman.

In the role of the little witch, Kiernan became a teen star and starred in four seasons of the attraction. With the cancellation of the series by Netflix, she returned to the role for very special appearances in Riverdale. Although the two productions were from different stations, they were set in the same universe.

The actress was in the cast of films such as The Evil One (2015), The Silence (2019) and Let It Snow (2020). Kiernan is also confirmed in the upcoming The White House Plumbers, a five-episode miniseries inspired by true events that will air on HBO.

Vincent Kartheiser in Mad Men and Titans Disclosure/AMC/HBO Max

Vincent Kartheiser

The only one on the list not to receive an Emmy nomination for his work on Mad Men, Vincent Kartheiser stood out as Pete Campbell, Don Draper’s rival in the series’ early years. Since the end of the attraction, the actor has starred in more controversies in his personal life than in the halls of Hollywood.

From 2015 to the present, Vincent has participated in series such as Casual (2015-2018), The Path (2015-2018), The OA (2016-2019) and Proven Innocent (2019), all without repeating the prominence that Mad men In 2021, he was offered the chance to play the villain Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow in HBO Max’s Titans, but his work on the production was marred by problems on the set.

While working on Titans, the actor was the subject of internal investigations for misconduct and inappropriate behavior behind the scenes. Sources involved with the series and heard by Deadline said that Kartheiser made inappropriate comments and had interactions considered juvenile with members of the cast and production.

At the end of the investigation, executives at Warner Bros. decided that the actor should be verbally reprimanded, but that his actions would not warrant a dismissal. He continued his normal work during the third season, but is unconfirmed in the already-announced fourth wave of episodes.

In total, Mad Men ran for 92 episodes over seven seasons. The series is available in full on Prime Video, HBO Max and Globoplay catalogs.