Why is Europe facing a record heat wave, with fires and deaths?

7 hours ago

Credit, Average PA photo caption, Temperatures can reach 42°C in the UK

The UK could reach the highest temperature in its history this Tuesday (19/7), according to the country’s national meteorological institute, the Met Office. Temperatures can reach 42°C — more than three degrees above the all-time high of 2019.

As yet unconfirmed data indicate that the night from Monday to Tuesday was the hottest on record in the UK. The lows recorded were 25°C, surpassing the previous record of 23.9°C, recorded in August 1990.

On Monday (7/18), the highest temperature in the UK was recorded in Suffolk, England: 38.1°C. The figure was just below the UK record of 38.7°C, set in 2019.

Much of England is on high alert for the heat.

In France, an extreme heat alert was also issued. Northern Spain recorded temperatures of 43°C on Monday. Forest fires caused deaths in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

Playback of this video format is not supported by your device video caption, Heatwave in Europe causes fires, deaths and devastation

Two people died in forest fires in the northwestern region of Zamora, Spain, and trains in the area were disrupted by fire near the tracks. An elderly couple died while trying to escape fires in northern Portugal.

Global warming

Why is the heat so extreme in Europe? Most climate scientists say the answer to this question is global warming.

The Met Office estimates that the likelihood of extreme heat in Europe has increased tenfold because of climate change.

Average world temperatures rose a little over 1°C beyond pre-industrialization levels in the 19th century.

A degree may not seem like much. But this is the hottest period in history for the last 125,000 years, according to the UN’s climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

We already know what’s behind this — the greenhouse gas emissions caused by burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas, which trap heat in our atmosphere. They contribute to increasing the concentration of carbon dioxide to the highest levels in 2 million years, according to the IPCC.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, World average temperatures rose just over 1°C beyond pre-industrialization levels in the 19th century

So what will happen to the weather?

The goal set by the UN is to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This could avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate change.

To do that, emissions need to peak by 2025—that is, in just two and a half years.

CO2 emissions from energy matrices increased by 6% in 2021, reaching 36.3 billion tonnes, the highest level ever, estimates the International Energy Agency.

Emissions would need to fall by at least 43% by the end of this decade, according to the IPCC.

The world would have to reduce annual net emissions to zero by 2050. That means cutting greenhouse gases as much as possible and still finding ways to extract CO2 from the atmosphere.

It is an enormous challenge — many believe it to be the greatest that humanity has ever faced.

Last year, world leaders made pledges at COP 26, a major UN conference in Scotland. If all government promises were actually implemented, temperatures would still rise by about 2.4°C from pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.

But even if we manage to reduce emissions to that ambitious 1.5°C target, UK summers will continue to get hotter.

“In a few decades, this summer [de 2022] could be considered cold”, says climatologist Friederike Otto, a professor at the University of Imperial College London, in England.

For Professor Nigel Arnell, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, also in England, we should expect increasingly longer heat waves in the future.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, As yet unconfirmed data indicate that Monday-Tuesday night was the hottest on record in the UK.

What are countries like the UK facing record temperatures doing? Very little, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which advises the government on climate change.

A CCC report on UK actions warns that the government’s current policies are unlikely to deliver. According to the text, the government has set many targets and implemented many policies, but warns that there is “little evidence” that the targets will be met.

And the country would not be doing enough to prepare for more frequent and intense heat waves in the future.

Heat waves caused an additional 2,000 deaths in 2020, according to the UK’s Health Safety Agency.