Why is Europe facing a record heat wave, with fires and deaths?

Passengers on the London Underground

Credit, Average PA

photo caption,

Temperatures can reach 42°C in the UK

The UK could reach the highest temperature in its history this Tuesday (19/7), according to the country’s national meteorological institute, the Met Office. Temperatures can reach 42°C — more than three degrees above the all-time high of 2019.

As yet unconfirmed data indicate that the night from Monday to Tuesday was the hottest on record in the UK. The lows recorded were 25°C, surpassing the previous record of 23.9°C, recorded in August 1990.

On Monday (7/18), the highest temperature in the UK was recorded in Suffolk, England: 38.1°C. The figure was just below the UK record of 38.7°C, set in 2019.

Much of England is on high alert for the heat.

