Will you discard an old Kindle? Learn how to use Amazon recycling – Gadgets – Tecnoblog

THE amazon offers a program to recycle devices that carry your brand. Through it, you can send a old Kindlea Echo speaker with Alexa and other devices back to the manufacturer without spending a dime. Next, find out how to properly dispose of the company’s products.

Amazon has a program to recycle Kindle, Echo devices and more (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Amazon’s recycling program is nothing new. The initiative aims to help in the correct disposal of products that have reached the end of their useful life. For this, the company offers a procedure to receive them free of charge, in order to encourage and facilitate the correct disposal of these devices.

The initiative aims to reduce the amount of e-waste in the world. In case you’re not aware, it’s about all the devices, from cell phones to refrigerators, discarded by their owners. And worry is not in vain; after all, these products cause damage to the environment, even though some elements are biodegradable.

Therefore, it is always important to dispose of electronics correctly and consciously.

Program also covers Fire TV line devices (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

What devices can I discard?

According to the company, in Brazil, it is possible to send Amazon devices and “selected accessories”. Check out the list below:

Kindle line devices;

Fire TV line devices;

Echo line devices;

Fire line tablets;

Fire line cell phones;

Dash Button or Wand;

Covers for devices;

Accessories (chargers, cables, etc.).

The company, however, has a warning: “we do not accept loose batteries or devices with leaking or swollen batteries”. Amazon made other suggestions:

“reset the device to factory settings to remove any personal content from the device;” “unregister the device from your account”.

The company also recommends taking a backup of the device before returning it to factory settings to dispose of it.

What if my device is not from Amazon?

Amazon do Brasil only accepts products with your brand.

However, you can find some specialized places to discard electronic products developed by other companies, such as cooperatives, operator stores and even the manufacturers themselves.

Apple also has a reverse logistics program that offers credits in exchange for used iPhones.

How to send a product for recycling from Amazon

The process for discarding an Amazon product is simple and free. But first, make sure there is a UPS carrier pickup point near your home:

Go to the UPS website: ups.com; Enter your address, neighborhood or city in “Near to” and press the “Find” button;

Choose an outcome;

Find the stores closest to you.



If you have a shipping company nearby, just follow the steps below to generate the free shipping label:

Visit the Amazon recycling program website: amazonrecycling-br.re-teck.com; Click on “Start”;

Enter the amount of devices you want to recycle;

Enter your personal data and click on “Continue”;

Click on “Continue”;

Confirm your details and click on “Generate UPS Shipping Label”;

Print the label by clicking the “Label” button.



Now just pack the product, stick the label and take it to a UPS store.

Do I need to pay to ship an Amazon device for recycling? There is no need to pay to send a device for recycling. This is because Amazon covers the costs associated with shipping the item to be repurposed. On the other hand, you will need to take the product to a UPS unit to have it shipped to the company. Does Amazon pay for devices sent for recycling? No, Amazon does not offer credit or cash for products sent for recycling. The company’s only commitment in this regard is in relation to sending the packages with the devices that will be reused. In this case, the customer does not have to pay to ship them.

With information: Amazon (Support) and The Verge