Windows 12 could arrive in 2024, leaving Windows 11 without a major update – Tecnoblog

THE Microsoft tends to apply changes to the update cycle of the Windows. according to Windows Central on Friday (15), the company should release as much Windows 12 in 2024, three years after the debut of its predecessor. The change, if confirmed, will also impact the Windows 11which will be without major updates.

The details were revealed by people familiar with the matter who have not been named. The site explains that Microsoft intends to change the operating system’s update cycle. This means that the company will possibly make the new generations available every three years.

The change tends to take effect already in the next Windows calendar. This would be the case with the successor to Windows 11, which can be revealed to the public three years after the debut of the current generation. It is worth remembering that the software was released by Microsoft in 2021.

This cycle, however, is not new. Before Windows 10, Microsoft already released new generations every three years. No wonder, Windows 7 was announced in 2009 after Windows Vista was revealed in 2006. The same happened in the transition to Windows 8, in 2012.

The exception was Windows 10. Introduced in 2015, the operating system only won its successor last year. That is, it took Microsoft about six years to reveal the new generation of software.

Windows 11 won’t get a major update in 2023

Another change is the major changes to the operating system. Last year, Microsoft started releasing multi-new packages once a year, instead of biannual updates. But this model will be changed in the future, if the rumors revealed by the Windows Central be confirmed.

The site also reported that the company intends to increase distribution of news to the latest version of the software. And this change is related to “Moments”: an effort by the company to allow the implementation of new features throughout the year, starting next year.

That is, on the one hand, Windows 11 tends to be without a major update in 2023. On the other hand, Microsoft will not leave you in the dark. After all, one of the bets is that the new features are distributed up to four times a year.

However, it is important to note that the plans have not been confirmed by Microsoft. In addition, there is a high possibility that all this will be discarded or changed until its application.

