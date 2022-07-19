With preview of 40.2°C, UK breaks record in the country’s history amid heat wave across Europe | World

The UK reached its highest temperature on Tuesday (19). You thermometers around London Heathrow Airport read 40.2°C.
The country’s national weather service, the Met Office, confirmed that this was the biggest heat spike since measurements began.
As temperatures are still expected to rise throughout the day, the record is being considered temporary. Earlier, temperatures had already reached the highest temperature ever recorded in the country’s history, 39.1ºC in the southern city of Charlwood.
Before today’s temperatures, the old record in the UK was 38.7°C, reached in 2019, when Europe also faced a heat wave, albeit less intense than this year’s.
The heat wave that has hit Europe in recent days is heading towards the north of the continent, a region typically colder, and where air conditioning is a rare item, in addition to buildings being built to retain heat.
A woman walks in front of England’s Parliament House during a heat wave — Photo: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS
As a result, the state of the United Kingdom has issued a red alert for the heat, which means that there is a potential risk to life.
According to meteorologists, the current heat wave may even bring forward a climate forecast made for the United Kingdom by 28 years. The British estimate was that in 2050 the summer would have temperatures of 40ºC, which may already be a reality this week. (read more about it here)
Since the beginning of the heat wave that hits Europe in the continent’s summer in 2022, more than 1,000 people have died as a result of the high temperatures, according to health bodies in Spain and Portugal.
Fire in southwest France burned everything in its path — Photo: Pascal Rossignol/REUTERS
In addition, Portugal, France and Spain suffer from several forest fires. In France, tens of thousands of people had to leave their homes.
Burning man tries to run from fire in Spain