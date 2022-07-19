With Veron’s goal, Palmeiras wins Cuiabá and resumes leadership of the Brazilian Championship

On Monday night, the palm trees won the cuiabá 1-0 at Allianz Parque. The duel was valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship. After three rounds, Abel Ferreira’s team came out again with a positive result in the competition. The winning goal and Verdão’s 100th goal of the season was scored by Gabriel Veron.

With the result, Palmeiras regained the lead, which had been with Atlético-MG at the end of the week. The team reached 33 points and opened up two points to Galo, who has 31. Cuiabá, on the other hand, is in 15th place, with 19 points, just one behind Z4.

Palmeiras return to the field next Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), when they visit América-MG, at Independência, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. On the same day, but at 19:00 (Brasília time), Cuiabá returns to the Pantanal Arena and receives Atlético-MG.

The game

The first leg wasn’t one of great emotions at Allianz Parque, and the net didn’t swing before the break. Palmeiras found it difficult to pierce the opponent’s defense and had few clear opportunities.

The first arrival of greater danger happened in the seven minutes. After a beautiful pass from Dudu, Raphael Veiga received it on the left side and crossed on the second post to Mayke. The right-back headed and saw Walter make a good save. On the rebound, the defender pulled away for a corner. Cuiabá’s answer came in the 9th minute, in a quick counterattack. João Lucas received in depth on the right and crossed to Alesson, who caught it badly and sent it over the goal.

After that, however, the duel became more intense. Cuiabá closed their lines well and made it difficult for Palmeiras to arrive. When he had the ball, the visitors tried to speed up the plays in the counterattacks, but the palmeirense defense also executed well the covers.

With that, Palmeiras only started to scare again in the 30th minute, in the dead ball. In free kick, Gabriel Menino kicked hard, and Walter rebounded. In the spare, Danilo arrived before the defense of Cuiabá, but finished on top. In the same coin, Dourado also arrived with danger at 32, in a lateral foul charged by Kelvin Osorio.

The last arrival of Palmeiras before the break came in the 45th minute, in a worked play that ended on the right side, with Gustavo Scarpa. Shirt 14 tried the right leg submission, but sent it into the net from the outside. There was still time for Valdivia to take a risk from outside the area, but Weverton made a smooth save.

Second stage

The two teams returned unchanged, but the second stage started differently. Connected, Palmeiras needed just four minutes to open the scoring. Mayke disarmed Valdívia in midfield and gave a great pass to Gabriel Veron, who invaded the area and kicked in a cross on Walter’s exit to put Verdão in the lead.

Verdão tried to take advantage of the good moment and arrived with danger again in the 10th minute. Dudu made a good move on the left side and crossed to Raphael Veiga, who deflected it, but the ball was on top of the goalkeeper. Another good chance appeared at 27 minutes, when Scarpa raised in the area in a free-kick, and Murilo deflected a heel, forcing Walter to make a great save.

Cuiabá appeared infrequently in the attack and only scared the air ball, in the 33rd minute. Uendel caught the leftover at the entrance of the area and raised it to Marllon, who headed out. Palmeiras followed in search of the second goal, and arrived with danger in the 39 minutes, when Wesley took the leftover in the entrance of the area and finished low, but Walter made another good save.

In the final stretch of the game, Cuiabá was the one who launched the attack to seek at least a draw. In this scenario, the defense of Palmeiras managed to win most of the duels. Verdão bet on counterattacks, but also did not increase the score. Thus, the victory by the minimum advantage prevailed until the end.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 1 X 0 CUIABA

Place: Allianz Parque Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: July 18, 2022 (Monday)

Time: 20h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistant: Michael Stanislau (RS) Lúcio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

yellow cards: Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Atuesta (Palmeiras); João Lucas (Cuiabá)

goals: Gabriel Veron, 4 minutes into the 2Q (Palmeiras)

Audience: 39,033

Income: BRL 2,103,919.81

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan); Danilo, Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga (Atuesta); Dudu (Wesley), Gustavo Scarpa and Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes)

Technician: Abel Ferreira

CUIABA: Walter; Joaquim Henrique, Marllon and Allan Empereur; João Lucas, Rafael Gava, Rodriguinho (André Felipe), Kelvin Osorio (Pepê) and Igor Cariús (Uendel); Alesson (Marcão) and Valdivia (André Luís)

Technician: António Oliveira

Leave your comment