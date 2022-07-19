World Emoji Awards: see which are the ‘smilies’ champions of 2022 – News

O World Emoji Awards, an award created by Emojipedia that annually reveals which new emoji is the most popular on the internet, announced its winners last weekend. The institution also announced winners in other categories, such as which emoji best represents the current moment, which emoji users are most looking forward to using, and which emoji is the most popular and meaningful of all.





Based on data analysis of more than 463 million tweets — as of September 2021 — the “face holding back tears” icon was chosen as the most popular emoji on the internet. On the podium were the “hands with heart” emoji, in second place, and the “melted face” emoji, in third.

The “melted face” emoji also stood out in another category: after thousands of votes from Twitter users, it was elected, among 15 others, the emoji that best summarized the year 2022 so far.







The third prize was decided by popular vote on the World Emoji Awards website and crowned, after hundreds of votes, the “pink heart” emoji (38.1%) as the design users are most eager to use. In second place, with 10.7%, was the “shaking face” emoji; in third, with 7.3%, the “light blue heart”.

Finally, a classic emoji, the “red heart”, was responsible for taking the Lifetime Achievement Award, given to the most popular and meaningful emoji of all.





Finally, the Lifetime Achievement award — given to some of the most popular and significant of all emoji. This year it was awarded to an absolute classic: the ❤️ Red Heart! pic.twitter.com/SMHXPOyD0X — World Emoji Awards  (@EmojiAwards) July 18, 2022



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Lucas Ferreira



