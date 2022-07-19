Xbox is sending R$40 or R$20 gift cards to some users

Did you receive there?

With the Ultimate Game Sale promotion, which has been available since last week, Xbox is shipping some gift cards for some users.

That’s right, Xbox is sending gift cards to multiple users. According to reports, Microsoft is just adding the amount to your account, without having to send a 25-digit code as was done in other promotions. You can check if you have received the balance when trying to make a purchase for a game or through Microsoft Account Management by clicking here. Check out:

