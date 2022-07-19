Xiaomi 12S Ultra costs almost R$ 3 thousand just to be manufactured – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the new top of the line from the Chinese manufacturer. The model, which delivers up to 12 GB of RAM and a 1-inch Sony sensor, is available in China for $890 (R$4,778 in direct conversion). However, according to a survey carried out by Counterpoint Research, the company needs to pay almost R$ 3 thousand to manufacture the device. Screen, processor, camera and memory are the most expensive parts.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra (Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Counterpoint Research has compiled a list of the components used in the manufacture of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to the analysis company, the initial version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs US$ 516 to manufacture (R$ 2,770 in direct conversion).

The survey shows that the screen, camera, processor and memory are the most expensive parts, representing almost 67% of the total cost, with values ​​of US$ 89, US$ 79, US$ 128 and US$ 58, respectively.

Counterpoint Research Survey (Image: Disclosure/Counterpoint Research)

It is worth noting that Xiaomi does not make exactly $374 on each device sold, as the list does not consider R&D and marketing costs, for example.

The Chinese manufacturer has already sold more than two million units of the Mi 11 Ultra which, in its initial version, also costs US$ 890. With this, the latest model is expected to continue its good performance and help improve the company’s profitability. company in the premium segment.

Xiaomi maintains low profit margin

Xiaomi itself is keen to point out that it has a low profit margin when compared to other manufacturers. At the launch of the Mi 11 Ultra, a company executive said that “we will always maintain an overall profit margin of 5% across all our hardware businesses”.

Based on the statement, it is possible to conclude that there is room for specific products to have lower or higher profits, such as the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra, as long as the value for the entire hardware sector does not exceed 5%.

In any case, there is no information on how much of the final price of the device actually goes into the company’s coffers.

With information: AndroidAuthority and Counterpoint Research.