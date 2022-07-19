Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a production cost close to R$2,800, research shows

New surveys released by the agency Counterpoint Research show that the cost to produce a unit of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is close to the equivalent of R$ 2,800 reais, in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. This figure represents approximately 58% of the device’s selling price, which is 5,999 yuan (~BRL 4,809).

Processing components have a big impact on Xiaomi 12S Ultra costs (Image: Counterpoint Research)

According to the cost division, the processing components weigh the most on Xiaomi’s account, with a total of 128 dollars (~R$ 692). The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the most powerful mobile platform among those offered by Qualcomm.

However, other expenses were also highlighted by the survey. The smartphone display appears next costing $89 (~R$481), followed by camera components ($79, ~R$427) and internal memories ($58, ~R$313).

Such expenses are justified by the implementation of very quality parts, which include a Samsung E5 front panel with LTPO OLED technology and 2K resolution of 1,440 x 3,220 pixels. The camera set inaugurated the Leica components, with a 1-inch and 50 MP main sensor.

However, the result of the accounts does not mean that Xiaomi takes the other 42% of revenue as profit. After all, the brand still needs to spend on employee salaries, technology development expenses, advertising and various other costs.

Device has advanced parts in basically all areas (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

It is not possible to know exactly what the brand’s profit margin is with its new high-end smartphone. However, Xiaomi executives have previously stated that there is a commitment for 5% of the value of sales with cell phones to be turned into profit – whether in the commercialization of entry-level, intermediate or high-end models, with possible variations between each device.

It has already been shown that the company has had considerable drops in the market share of flagship devices, with only 2.2% of models sold in the month of March. However, promotions carried out in April increased this proportion to 4% — the challenge of the Xiaomi 12S line is to increase this number, or at least keep it at similar levels.

Source: Counterpoint Research, via Android Authority