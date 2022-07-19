Xiaomi launches Smart TVs ES Pro 2022 with 120 Hz displays and Android TV 11; see the prices

Xiaomi announced this Monday (18) its new generation of Smart TVs in China. The “ES Pro” line consists of high-performance models for image processing with three screen cutouts: 55, 65 and 75 inches. This is the most advanced series from the Chinese manufacturer and it attracts different audiences — from movie buffs to gamers.

All models offer LED-backlit displays with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and Variable refresh rate from 48 to 120 Hz. The displays are calibrated to 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, peak brightness at 700 nits and a viewing angle of 178º. Gamers can benefit from its low 4 millisecond latency.