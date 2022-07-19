Xiaomi launches Smart TVs ES Pro 2022 with 120 Hz displays and Android TV 11; see the prices

Xiaomi announced this Monday (18) its new generation of Smart TVs in China. The “ES Pro” line consists of high-performance models for image processing with three screen cutouts: 55, 65 and 75 inches. This is the most advanced series from the Chinese manufacturer and it attracts different audiences — from movie buffs to gamers.
All models offer LED-backlit displays with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and Variable refresh rate from 48 to 120 Hz. The displays are calibrated to 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, peak brightness at 700 nits and a viewing angle of 178º. Gamers can benefit from its low 4 millisecond latency.
One of the most advantageous features of the series is the MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, which estimates and adds extra frames to the video to make it more fluid. The 2022 ES Pro lineup supports HDR10+ and features 25-watt full-power stereo speakers that deliver the immersive Dolby Atmos experience.
Certified with Dolby Vision, the image output of the TVs is optimized by an ARM Cortex-A73 4-core processor that works with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. This SoC manages Android TV 11 tasks and its various pre-installed apps. One of them is Mi Home, the hub for Xiaomi’s smart home devices.
The televisions have an HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an S/PDIF port, an Ethernet port and a P2 headphone jack. Of course, users can also benefit from Bluetooth 5.0 to pair a headset wirelessly and dual-band Wi-Fi for stable internet connections.
price and availability
The 2022 ES Pro TVs are now available at Xiaomi’s official stores in China. There is currently no release date for other countries. Prices vary according to screen cutout:
- 55” ES Pro TV: ¥ 3,299 (~R$ 2,629)
- 65” ES Pro TV: ¥ 4,299 (~R$ 3,429)
- 75” ES Pro TV: ¥6,999 (~R$5,575)