Young woman finds purse, returns it and wins $17,000 reward

17-year-old Adrian Rodriquez found a bag on the street and never imagined that his gesture of honesty would earn him such great recognition. He looked for the owner, returned it and he received a reward of 17 thousand dollars – more than 92 thousand reais – through an online campaign.

The campaign was opened by the owner of the bag, Eliana Martin, from San Diego, USA. She wasn’t home when Adrian took the bag, received by her friend Melina Marquez. Eliana mobilized the internet to find the boy and give him a decent reward.

“I then looked at the camera and was like, ‘Oh my God. He’s so young,’” recalls Melina Marquez. “We need to find him and give him a little piece of gratitude” – which wasn’t that small.

Internet mobilization

To find the boy, the friends posted the security camera footage on social media. In the green purse was $20 and a wallet full of credit cards.

They also held an online fundraiser on GoFoundMe as a way for friends and new admirers to reward Adrian’s honesty. At least 764 donors sent money, which totaled more than $17,000.

“All parents now expect their children to grow up like this young gentleman,” Marquez said.

Honesty

Adrian was very moved by the whole mobilization. But the young man assured that he did not expect any reward and that he was doing the right thing: returning something that was not his.

“My mom always told me from a young age that I was supposed to always do the right thing when no one was around,” Adrian told NBC News. “I didn’t expect anything back, honestly,” he said.

Watch the video:

With information from Good News Network