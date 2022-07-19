Yuri Alberto regularized in the CBF BID and can debut for Corinthians

Striker Yuri Alberto is another one of Corinthians’ reinforcements who is already released to make his debut for the club. The athlete appeared in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF and can now be on the field for Timão.

Yuri has been training with the Corinthians squad since his arrival on June 29, and should be available for the team’s next appointment. The tendency is for him to be at least on the bench at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, against Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão.

The athlete’s waiting time to play for Timão was due to the need to wait for the date of the international transfer window to Brazil, which only opened on Monday. Yuri, it is worth remembering, arrived on loan for a season with Zenit, from Russia, in a negotiation that led to the Russian club goalkeeper Ivan and forward Mantuan, also presented on Monday.

Yuri Alberto was the second name from Corinthians to appear at the IDB this Monday. Shortly before him, the midfielder Ramiro was regularized and can now wear the white mantle. Before him, Mateus Vital and Léo Natel also had their names regularized.

Check out Yuri Alberto’s publication on the IDB

Reproduction / CBF

