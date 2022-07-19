Zack Snyder’s Justice League Had Support From Multiple Fake Accounts

The novel (so far outdated) about Justice League by Zack Snyder gained a new chapter in the last few hours.

According to Rolling Stones, the social media campaign to launch the director’s cut featured about 13% of fake accounts. The bots also engaged in attacks on Warner executives.

The article also comments on the dissatisfaction that Zack Snyder had with Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, producers of the DC films – and that he insisted on mounting a movement to withdraw them from his “new film”.

According to the article, Johns and Berg were responsible for taking control of the DC universe in theaters from Snyder and bringing in Joss Whedon.

After starting filming Justice League, released in 2017, Snyder had to leave the project – because of a tragic matter in his family. Whedon took control of the film – which had repercussions until a few months ago.

Ray Fisher, interpreter of Cyborg, commented on his social network that “Joss Whedon’s treatment on the set of Justice League was rude, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable”.

Gal Gadot endorsed Fisher’s view, stating that Whedon threatened the actress’ career. Charisma Carpenter, who worked with the director on the series Buffy and Angel, also commented on the toxic behavior behind the scenes.

Zack Snyder has already commented that he is grateful for the film’s release: “I feel grateful to the fans and Warner for allowing this to happen. Continuing to brood over negativity and rumors serves no one.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available on HBO Max – read the review.