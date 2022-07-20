5 best tricks to have a secure cell phone and protect your data

Check out some simple but very effective tips to keep your cell phone safe in any situation. This will help you to escape from prying eyes, opportunists and even criminals who may unduly take over your device. Your data must remain confidential.

1 – Lock your cell phone with passwords and codes

The first tip is the most obvious of all and consists of locking your cell phone using passwords, PIN code and other safer ways than just using the “power” button. The more barriers there are for an opportunist or criminal to gain access to your information, the better.

2 – Make manual and periodic updates

Always try to update your mobile apps manually. This prevents any unwanted downloads from being downloaded without prior notice. You won’t even run the risk of having some useless program being updated and consuming your data all the time. Turn off automatic updates right now.

3 – Never allow automatic filling of codes by SMS

Another way to secure your phone is to prevent apps from accessing your SMS message data. This occurs when some registrations want to automatically fill in security data that involves codes sent by text message.

4 – To make your phone safe, make backups

Keeping the backup option enabled for your most sensitive data is essential for a secure phone. This allows you to delete programs and delete data without losing the information permanently, as the backup is saved in some cloud and will always be at your fingertips.

5 – Take app permissions seriously

Do you know when you install a new app and it asks for different permissions to access cell phone data, such as camera, gallery, microphone, calendar, etc.? Well, analyze if all this is necessary and always be suspicious of excessive permissions. Prefer not to install this type of program.