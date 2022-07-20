5 comedies to watch on Prime

“Who’s Gonna Keep Mario?” (2021)

Full of double-connotation jokes, this Brazilian comedy shows the journey of Mário (Daniel Rocha). He travels to his homeland ready to tell his family that he is gay. But his brother Vicente (Rômulo Arantes) spoils his plans and, without realizing it, he is placed in a very adverse situation. In the cast, we have the talented Letícia Lima and Nany People.

“The Hustlers” (2019)

Like most comedies starring Rebel Wilson, “The Husbands” has traces of surreality – enhanced by the actress’ performance. That’s the fact that makes this comedy so much fun. It also doesn’t hurt to have star Anne Hathaway to share the scenes and take the viewer to witness the most unusual situations.

“Last Trip to Vegas” (2013)

Directed by Jon Turbeltaub (“Rush Hour”), this film has a golden cast: Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline. This gathering of talented actors would be enough to watch the movie. But, in addition to that, we have here an exciting script that addresses friendship, old age and love. All with great wit!

“The Trambiqueiras” (2021)

Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best friend, Jojo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) are two suburban women who get into grand scheme related to grocery coupons. When they see that they can profit from the situation, they end up deceiving large companies while drawing the attention of a police officer, who decides to investigate the case.

“Red Carpet” (2007)

This fun Brazilian comedy starring Matheus Nachtergaele is an excellent option for those who appreciate country humor. In the narrative, we will see the trajectory of Quinzinho (Nachtergaele), who decides to take his son Neco (Vinicius Miranda) to watch a Mazaaropi movie. Rounding out the cast are Gorete Milagres, Paulo Betti and Cássia Kiss.