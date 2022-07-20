“A Quiet Place 3” is delayed by Paramount to 2024

The franchise’s sequel with Emily Blunt was officially titled “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 7/20/2022 at 10:02 am – Updated at 10:15 am

Paramount Pictures revealed last Tuesday (19), the official title of the third film in the “A Quiet Place” franchise, starring Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”). According to the studio, the sequel will be a prequel called “A Quiet Place: Day One”.

However, the company also came with bad news for fans who were eager to see “A Quiet Place 3” in theaters. The production that was scheduled to premiere in September 2023 will now air six months later on March 8, 2024.

unlike the spin offthe third film should follow the original idea of John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise. The filmmaker also revealed that the big surprises should further expand the post-apocalyptic world of the saga, and were reserved for the end of the trilogy.

Released in 2018 and 2020, “A Quiet Place” follows an American family Abbott being pursued by a terrifying ghostly entity. To protect themselves from these creatures that have devastated humanity, they must remain absolutely silent, as danger is activated by the perception of sound.

Beside Blunt and Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe complete the original cast. Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”), Scoot McNairy (“Narcos: Mexico”) and Djimon Hounsou (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) are present in the second film.

Together, the films have grossed more than $600 million at the worldwide box office.

“A Quiet Place” is available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Star+. Already its Part 2 only on Telecine.

And there goes half the year… So far, what was the best movie of 2022? “Nightmare Alley”

“Spencer”

“Death on the Nile”

“Uncharted”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Batman”

“Sonic 2: The Movie”

“Provisional Measure”

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“The Northern Man”

“The Weight of Talent”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Lightyear”

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!