A Quiet Place 3 Official Title and Delayed to 2024

Admin 51 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Get ready to find out what happened the day the aliens from a silent place arrived on Earth. Paramount made it official, yesterday (20), that the new horror franchise movie will be a prequel entitled A Quiet Place: Day One (A Quiet Place: Day Onein free translation).

The studio also gave some bad news: previously scheduled for September 2023, the film will now only hit theaters six months later, in March 8, 2024.

with direction of Michael Sarnoski (pig), the new a silent place has yet to official cast or plot details. John Krasinski returns only as a producer on the franchise, after directing and co-starring in the first two films.

Released in 2018 and 2020, the first two films of a silent place accompany the Abbott family in a world dominated by sound-sensitive aliens. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are in the cast of the saga.

Together, the films grossed more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. Both are available for streaming in Brazil – the first on several platforms, such as Prime Video, Netflix and Star+and the second only by telecine.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Johnny Depp is seen with redhead and increases romance rumors

According to British newspaper The Mirror, actor Johnny Depp, 59, who recently won a lawsuit …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved