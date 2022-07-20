A Quiet Place 3 Official Title and Delayed to 2024

Get ready to find out what happened the day the aliens from a silent place arrived on Earth. Paramount made it official, yesterday (20), that the new horror franchise movie will be a prequel entitled A Quiet Place: Day One (A Quiet Place: Day Onein free translation).

The studio also gave some bad news: previously scheduled for September 2023, the film will now only hit theaters six months later, in March 8, 2024.

with direction of Michael Sarnoski (pig), the new a silent place has yet to official cast or plot details. John Krasinski returns only as a producer on the franchise, after directing and co-starring in the first two films.

Released in 2018 and 2020, the first two films of a silent place accompany the Abbott family in a world dominated by sound-sensitive aliens. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are in the cast of the saga.



Together, the films grossed more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. Both are available for streaming in Brazil – the first on several platforms, such as Prime Video, Netflix and Star+and the second only by telecine.

