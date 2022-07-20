A Quiet Place | Derivative is delayed to 2024

Directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig), A Quiet Place: Day One had its premiere date postponed by Paramount Picturesgoing from September 22, 2023 to March 8, 2024.

The studio’s idea is to maintain a standard for the franchise created by John Krasinski, as the two main films arrived earlier this year.

‎For now, we only know that this spinoff will be set at the beginning of the alien invasion, following another group of characters. That is, Emily Blunt will not return.

The third film in the main franchise has already been announced, and will hit theaters in 2025, still no date set.

‎In a recent interview, Millicent Simmonds was very excited to return, but has concerns surrounding her character.

‎”I definitely think, ‘What could happen to myself or maybe to another character?’ Or, ‘What could be worse than a bear trap?’ So yes, I definitely have serious concerns about a third movie… It’s funny because Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and I actually had a lot of deep discussions about what we thought could happen, or what could be, and there was a lot of banter that went along with that.”‎

The studio did not provide additional details.