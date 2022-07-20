“A trip to Brazil is already planned”; Corinthians gets closer to ‘hooking’ Paulinho’s replacement in this 6th

President Duílio Monteiro Alves should meet at the end of the week to arrange a third reinforcement in this transfer window

After announcing Yuri Alberto and Fabián Balbuena, the Corinthians is very close to making his third signing in this transfer window. Coach Vítor Pereira should win, by the end of the week, the option of the Argentine Fausto Veramidfielder of Argentino Juniors.

The 22-year-old is one of the highlights of the team from the neighborhood of La Paternal. Last Tuesday (19), for example, he assisted in the victory over Boca Juniors. In the current season, Vera played a total of 27 games, with five goals and four assists.

After the first offer from Corinthians – in the region of R$ 21.7 million -, the president of the Porteño club himself revealed that he already has a trip to Brazil scheduled to close the transfer. Cristian Malaspina gave an interview to TyC Sports in which he confirmed Timão in the fight for the midfielder.

“Genk-BEL and Corinthians are getting closer to what we want. The offers are similar and for sure we will make a decision in the next few days.” confirmed Malaspina about Vera. Sources indicate, however, that the European club closed with a midfielder this Wednesday (20), so it would have “left the move”.

The top hat told his colleague Cesar Luis Merloof its own TyC, who will travel to São Paulo next Friday (22) to negotiate the steering wheel’s economic rights directly with Corinthians. Vera can act as first or second midfielder. For those who believe that the Argentine is only a “destroyer”, his goals and assists are very reminiscent of Paulinho, who is recovering from knee surgery.