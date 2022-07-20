Agenda to Postpone the End of the World (7/20 to 27)

OPENINGS

Gear Machine, Body Air, by Gerty Saruê

Galeria Superfície presents this Saturday, 7/23, an individual by record label, designer and multimedia artist. His production follows a historiographical line of image reproduction means: graphic thinking in conjunction with technical reproducibility and the progress of industrial activity. Until the end of the 1990s, his production was guided by the use of analog photographs, collages, electrostatic and heliographic copies, offset prints and serigraphs, later working with computers and electronic information processing. The exhibition, curated by Paula Borghi, is a panoramic view of Saruê’s works — including his monotypes, assemblages, collages and serigraphs — from his 1960s production to his most recent work, Ar, an installation that occupies the entire entrance. gallery and simulates a wall that breathes.

Armorial Movement: 50 Years

Music and visual arts are in the show, which opens today, 7/20, at CCBB São Paulo, which pays homage to Armorial Art, introduced by the playwright and writer Ariano Suassuna. Curated by Denise Mattar, works by Francisco Brennand, Antônio Carlos Nóbrega, Gilvan Samico and Aluísio Braga, among others, illustrate the production of the artistic movement launched in Recife in 1970. The exhibition is organized into four sections, bringing to the fore the diversity, traditions and the most representative roots of Northeastern popular culture. Free entrance.



Festival of C4nn3$ – R4ch4dur4 edition

Starting this Friday, 7/22, Casa de Cultura Mario Quintana will hold the 14th edition of the independent video show. In an open call, the festival celebrates the audiovisual in a broad way, showing side by side videos, shorts and films of different technical qualities by more than 40 artists in the country, among them: Bruno de Andrade, Crystal Duarte, Coletivo Território de Rupturas, Gabriel Pessoto and Lara Ovid. At the invitation of the CCMQ, R4ch4dur4 proposes to join the current political debates addressing the duplicity of life and death, autonomy and land.

IN THEATERS

cabinet

The show, at Galeria Marcelo Guarnieri, brings together works in drawing produced by 22 artists at different times in the history of Brazilian art over a period of 100 years. The set of works, by names such as Alfredo Volpi, Alice Shintani, Eleonore Koch, Flávio de Carvalho, Ivan Serpa, Mira Schendel, Niobe Xandó, among others, proposes to observe different ways of exploring friction on paper, whether through classics of language, such as observational drawing – living model, landscape, still life –, whether by investigating its plastic and structural elements – trace and geometry, for example – or even its use as a tool for studies and projects . Until 8/13.

Chromatic Factsin Eduardo Coimbra

Black, white, red, yellow, green and blue were the colors chosen by the artist to compose the 11 works that make up the individual in Galeria Lume, until 20/8. for the curator Paulo Kassab Jr., Coimbra explores spatiality, dialoguing with architecture and landscape by using wood, MDF and enamel paint in its productions. ”The show is rhythmic and psychedelic. Colors have a certain visual movement. This movement talks to musical inspirations. The work The Great Walrus has a connection with the poem by Lewis Carroll, and with the song I Am the Walrus, recorded by The Beatles”, writes Kassab Jr.

LAST WEEKS

At Caboclo’s Feet, Fight

Curated by Joyce Delfim and Nathan Gomes, the exhibition, at Centro de Cultura Vereador Manuel Querino, in Salvador, brings together works about the struggles that marked the imagination of July 2, 1823, the day of Bahia’s Independence, while discussing current sociopolitical struggles. Faced with the bicentennial of the country’s independence, the exhibition, with works by Aislane Nobre, Artur Soares, Daniel Soto, Glicéria Tupinambá, Julia Imbroisi, Zé de Rocha, among others, asks: who are the tyrants of today? Until 7/27.

LITERATURE

Printa-feira

On the 23rd and 24th of July, Sesc 24 de Maio hosts the fair of authorial printed art and alternative and independent publications, curated by Lote 42. Publishers and graphic artists from different Brazilian locations participate, who are authors and representatives of their own works. In its sixth edition – focused on the production of prints, artist books and graphic arts in general – Printa-feira takes place in a hybrid format: with virtual visits to graphic ateliers on 7/21 and 22, and the fair in person in the Living on the 3rd floor of Sesc. Check out the full schedule via the link.

VACATION

Vacation at the Museum

Throughout this month, the São Paulo Energy Museum offers free activities for children and parents, such as the terrarium workshop and the LEGO towers challenge. And teachers are not left out: with the music workshop, they can relax, develop creativity and then enjoy the knowledge acquired in the classroom. Complete program and registration on the Foundation’s website.