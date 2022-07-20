Agreement with A24 guarantees the arrival of more movies to HBO Max

OHBO Max subscribers will be able to watch a wide variety of films produced by A24 Films, one of today’s hottest film studios that has been responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed films in recent years.

The website Screen Rant says that in August, HBO Max members will be able to see several A24 films thanks to an exclusive agreement concluded between the two companies.

Among these films we find ‘Amy’ (a documentary about the life of singer Amy Winehouse), ‘Dark Places’ (based on the book by Gillian Flynn), ‘Enemy’ (adaptation of ‘O Homem Duplicado’ by José Saramago), ‘Ex Machina’ (science fiction film with Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander), ‘room’ (with Brie Larson), ‘Under the Skin’ (science fiction film starring Scarlett Johansson), among many others.

It is not yet known when these films will be made available on HBO Max, but in the meantime, we may have more news.

