Alex Teixeira is presented to Vasco fans in São Januário | vasco

After 12 years, Alex Teixeira returned to São Januário as a Vasco player. This Tuesday, before the game against Ituano, the striker was introduced to the crowd and had his first contact with Vasco da Gama on his return to the club.

Former City boss visits Vasco and is delighted: “Atmosphere I’ve never seen”

Casimiro and Glova de Pedreiro honor Vasco and Alex Teixeira

1 of 4 Alex Teixeira next to his daughters in his presentation at Vasco — Photo: André Durão / ge Alex Teixeira next to his daughters in his presentation at Vasco — Photo: André Durão / ge

Alex was cheered by the fans as he stepped onto the lawn. Some internet personalities were present in São Januário, such as streamer Casimiro and the influencer Mason’s Glove. The striker walked alongside his wife and daughters to the center of the field, where he saw messages on the screen from Vasco’s former teammates: Allan (Everton-ING), Ramon, Paulinho (Bayern Leverkusen-ALE) and Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa -ING).

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Alex Teixeira is introduced to Vasco fans

After receiving the club membership card and the number 7 shirt, he spoke into the microphone:

“Good night, beautiful fans. Thank you so much for this beautiful party that you are having today in my presentation. I confess that I didn’t expect much, but I am very happy and grateful for everything you are doing for me until today. What I can do is fight for you on the field. We are together and heading towards access. Greetings from Vasco

2 of 4 Alex Teixeira next to his daughters in his presentation at Vasco — Photo: André Durão / ge Alex Teixeira next to his daughters in his presentation at Vasco — Photo: André Durão / ge

Afterwards, Alex Teixeira received small Vasco residents and started the traditional “Casaca” shout with the kids. He posed for photos, did little tricks, kicked balls to the crowd and went on an Olympic tour with Vasco’s under-17 team, which had the trophy and medals for the Copa Rio champion.

At 32, Alex gave up other proposals to return to Vasco. Since leaving Besiktas, from Turkey, the striker was determined to return to the club that formed him. The salary issue was not an obstacle, and the player quickly accepted what the club offered him.

Alex Teixeira screams with Vasco fans

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

To end his presentation to the crowd, Alex spoke briefly to the press on the way out of the field. Check out:

– Review this beautiful crowd, not even in my best dreams I thought of that. I’m very happy, what I can promise for them is to run on the pitch. Towards access.

Feeling with the family

– Very big emotion because my family is all Vasco. After 12 years, returning to this stadium is very exciting.

Alex Teixeira talks about his reunion with Vasco fans

– You have to press, you’re playing at home. You have to put pressure on your opponent and together with them (fans) you can reach victory.

Can’t you just put your boots on and get in?

– Not yet (laughs). I think in two weeks’ time, I’m predicting Chape will be on the field. It could be before, it could be a little later, but we are working on that.

I left young, at 19, I’m coming back at 32 with more experience. I’ll pass on all the experience I have, back there too. It’s fighting on the field. We know that Série B is very competitive, but we are Vasco. This year we have to go up anyway.

– It certainly improved a little (laughs). More important is to see this wonderful family again, my family is here, a great emotion.

+ Read more news from Vasco