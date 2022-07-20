Alison dos Santos aims for world record: “It’s not if, it’s when” | athletics

World Champion Alison dos Santos celebrates: “In 30, 40 years… they will talk about athletics and they will remember me”

Alison’s record on the American tracks is the best of the year, surpassing the 46.80, also his, made in the Stockholm stage of the Diamond League in June, but it is still above Warholm’s world record: 45.94s in the final of the Tokyo Olympics. , in 2021. After the race, the Brazilian planned to lower the time.

“The question is not even if it is possible, it is when we will arrive”, said Piu.

– We are aware that this brand is possible. At any moment, [correr na casa dos] 46s was far for us. As 45s once was, today it is no longer. You can dream,” he added.

1 of 1 Alison dos Santos is world champion — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Alison dos Santos is world champion — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In the final played in Eugene, Alison recorded the best time of her career, the previous one was precisely in the final of the Olympics, the 46.72 that won the bronze medal. Coldness in decisions comes from a work-based mindset.

– It’s a matter of knowing that here is the easy part. Competing is very easy. It’s the part where you get there, there’s no difficulty, there’s no pain, there’s no stress, there’s nothing. I get nervous in training. When I’m here, I feel at home. I feel very comfortable. I know the hardest part is over.”

Alison dos Santos breaks the competition record (46.29), and is the 400m Hurdles World Champion

Nicknamed “Icy Man” because of the blue uniform he has been wearing during the Diamond League, Alison dos Santos also highlighted the goal of becoming a legend of the sport for generations to come.

– We always talked about making history. We want to be a legend. Want to leave our name. That 30, 40, 50 years from now, when they talk about athletics, the 400m hurdles, they will remember who Alison dos Santos was and what we did on the track,” she concluded.

Piu has a perfect season in 2022, crowned by the world title. He is undefeated in the 400m hurdles, has the best time of the year, set in the final on Tuesday and has won gold in four stages of the Diamond League.