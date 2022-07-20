Amanda Lemos enters the Strawweight Top 10 after victory in Long Island

Brazilian Amanda Lemos gained three positions in the UFC rankings

The newest UFC rankings weekly update presented several interesting movements and one of the highlights was the Brazilian Amanda Lemos. After submitting the veteran Michelle Waterson in the co-main event of the ‘Long Island’ edition, held last Saturday (16), the strawweight (52 kg) won three positions and entered the top 10 in the category.

Lemos entered the UFC Long Island octagon as the 11th place in the straw ranking, but the good performance on Saturday, which earned her the sixth victory in seven fights in the category, made the Brazilian rise to eighth position on the list, tied with Nina Nunes.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In addition to Waterson, the paraense left behind her namesake Amanda Ribas, who dropped to 10th place in the classification.

Yair Rodriguez also benefited from his victory at UFC Long Island to climb the rankings in his division. The Mexican, who beat Brian Ortega in the main event of Saturday’s event, gained two spots and now ranks second in the top 15 featherweight list (66 kg), putting him one step away from a title shot in the division.