Amanda Seyfried lost dream character to Ariana Grande Rolling Stone

Amanda Seyfried commented on how her filming schedule prevented her from auditioning for the film adaptation of Wicked.

Amanda Seyfried is at the best moment of his career, but still, he had to let go of some plans and desires he had in mind.

Even after applying for Oscar in Best Supporting Actress per mank (2020) and be nominated for the Emmy for the first time for his work on the miniseries The Dropout: The Story of a Fraud (2022), the actress revealed that she lost the character of her dreams to Ariana Grande.

seyfried revealed his willingness to play Glindathe good witch of the North, in the adaptation of the musical Wicked in an interview with the website Backstage. The film adaptation of one of the most popular shows on Broadway will be starring the singer, alongside Cynthia Erivo.

In addition to The miserablethe actress starred in the two musical films of Mama Mia!released in 2008 and 2018. The desire to bring Glinda to life was so great that seyfried juggled the arduous audition process with filming the miniseries, which she considers the most difficult character of her career.

“I sometimes dream that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes, a protagonista de The Dropout]on weekends I auditioned for the role of Glinda in the Wicked. I wanted the role so much that I thought, ‘You know what? Yes, I’ll give my Sundays to that,’” the actress recalled.

“I think the process showed me how much I’d improved as a singer, which was something I wanted to prove. Since The miserable [2012], I thought: ‘I need to improve, I need to make an effort’. So when the next musical comes, I’ll finally be ready.”

The adaptation of Wicked for the cinema will be directed by Jon M. Chu. The project will be divided into two productions: the first is scheduled for release in Christmas 2024, and the second will hit theaters exactly one year later.