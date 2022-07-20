Amanda Seyfried reveals she lost role in ‘Wicked’ to Ariana Grande

When talking about the craziest thing she’s ever done for a role during an interview, the Mean Girls revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, while filming The Dropout.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked”she said to Backstage in an interview this Tuesday, July 19th. “Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth, on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the film version of Wicked – because I wanted it so bad I thought, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to shoot the last one. scene from The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you’. I literally unfolded as I played the hardest role of my life.”

Although Ariana Grande got the role, Amanda said the experience helped her tremendously.

“I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, something I really wanted to prove.”she said to Backstage. “Because since [Les Misérables], I thought, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally ready.”