Amazon Prime Video finally gets a better interface (and that looks like Netflix) – Tecnoblog

THE amazon will finally update the interface of the Prime Video – for our joy. This Monday (18), the e-commerce giant announced the new look of the streaming platform for movies and series, which will look more like Disney+ and Netflix. Among the novelties are the side menu and optimized navigation.

Amazon Prime Video finally gets a new interface (Image: Handout/Amazon)

The change is one of the most requested changes by users. After all, out of all the platforms, Prime Video has the most confusing interface. Add this aspect to the very dated design, and we have a service that tires your eyes a little and takes away the stimulus of looking for a movie or series if you don’t have anything in mind.

After so many complaints, Amazon heard our prayers and revealed the update. The most impactful change is the menu, which will move from the top to a sidebar. In this section, the list of options will reserve six sections, in this order: search, homepage, store, live, free content with ads and the list of saved items.

Prime Video live TV session (Image: Handout/Amazon)

Amazon Prime Video Approaches Netflix

But the changes do not end there. The home page, for example, will look like Netflix, which shows featured content and almost full screen right after opening the app, and will still display content from other subscriptions. Navigation will also be more intuitive, with larger and less boxy images.

“We are introducing a redesigned and simplified main navigation menu that is easily accessible,” they announced. “This helps customers browse our wide selection, including movies, TV shows, sports and premium channels, and find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.”

Prime Video home screen shows content from other subscriptions (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

Update is now being distributed to users

But not all users will receive the news at this time. In phase one, Amazon will start rolling out the update for televisions and streaming devices like the Fire TV and Roku this week. The update will also hit Android phones and tablets first.

According to Amazon, the new Prime Video interface will come to the web version, iPhone (iOS) and iPad “in the coming months”.

Some devices will also be left out. This is the case of the PlayStation 3 and the third generation Apple TV, according to the The Verge. But this does not mean that these devices will be without Amazon Prime Video, as the old interface will still work on these devices.

With information: 9to5Google, Mashable and The Verge