Amazon Prime Video updates interface and becomes more like Netflix

this week the amazon announced that it has started to update the interface of Prime Videoyour platform streaming of movies and series. With the visual changes, the e-commerce giant’s service will look more like the Netflix and with the Disney+. And let’s face it, the Prime Video interface was pretty poor and really needed a makeover.

Read too

Streaming war: Disney+ gains ground and threatens Netflix and Prime Video

How much does it cost to subscribe to all streaming services in Brazil?

Main interface changes

The interface redesign was one of the most requested changes by users. And it’s no wonder, given that the interface was confusing and discouraged navigation. That way, if you access the service without knowing what you’re going to watch, you’d soon give up looking for something on Jeff Bezos’ platform.

The main change is the menu. It will come off the top and occupy a much more harmonious and aesthetically beautiful sidebar. The side menu will bring up six options: search, home page, store, Live, free content with ads and saved items.

Still on the new menu, Amazon explained the following:

“We are introducing a redesigned and simplified main navigation menu that is easily accessible. This helps customers browse our wide selection, including movies, TV shows, sports and premium channels, and find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.”

When accessing the Amazon Prime Video homepage we see that it has become much more similar to the Netflix homepage. That is, as soon as you open the application you will see some content highlighted, almost in full screen. The other options for movies and series will present larger and less square images. Content from other streaming services, such as Starz, will also be shown.

When arrives?

If you’re excited about Amazon Prime Video’s new interface, it’s good to have a little patience. At this first moment, the redesigned interface will be released for some models of Smart TV and streaming devices, such as Fire TV and Roku. Also, not all users will receive the update right away. Everything will be done little by little.

The novelty will also land first on Android smartphones and tablets. iPhones, iPads and the web version will be updated in the coming months, according to the company.

The Verge also pointed out that some older devices will be left out of the update. This is the case with the third generation PlayStation 3 and Apple TV. The service will continue to work normally on these devices, but with the old interface.

Sources: 9to5Google, mashable and The Verge